Man City Women 1-0 Reading Women: Last-gasp Chloe Kelly winner sends City top of Women's Super League

Chloe Kelly's last-gasp strike earned Manchester City a 1-0 win over Reading to turn up the heat on Chelsea in the Women's Super League title race.

Kelly, who had a penalty saved in City's 3-0 Women's Champions League defeat to Barcelona in midweek, struck in the 87th minute to take City a point clear of Chelsea at the top of the table.

The Blues can regain top spot on Sunday when they host Aston Villa.

How City left it late against Reading

City threatened first when Demi Stokes whipped a low cross that found Lucy Bronze, who squared the ball to Rose Lavelle and her effort was tipped over by Grace Moloney.

Image: Kelly scores City's late winner at the City Academy Stadium

The Reading goalkeeper then produced saves from Bronze and Caroline Weir to keep her side on terms.

At the other end, Reading forward Amalie Eikeland had a close-range effort that forced Ellie Roebuck to save with her legs.

But, unsurprisingly, almost all of the pressure was coming from City and Georgia Stanway's low effort flew inches wide of a post.

Image: Manchester City's Chloe Kelly (left) and Reading's Lily Woodham battle for the ball

Moments later a glorious opportunity fell to Lauren Hemp, but her close-range effort hit the woodwork and Reading cleared.

Gareth Taylor's side kept pressing as substitute Sam Mewis' diving header went just wide and Weir saw a fine cross palmed away by Moloney.

City finally broke the deadlock three minutes from time as Hemp burst down the left and found Kelly, who tapped home from close range to secure an important win.

What's next?

City look to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit when they host Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday at 4pm, before travelling to Tottenham in the WSL on Sunday at 2pm. Reading host West Ham in the WSL on Saturday at 2pm.