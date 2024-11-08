Man City 4-0 Tottenham: Khadija Shaw scores history-making hat-trick, as five-star Arsenal thrash Brighton

Khadija Shaw made Women's Super League hat-trick history as her treble earned Manchester City a 4-0 win over Tottenham to move them four points clear at the top of the table.

In claiming the match ball at the Etihad Stadium, Shaw not only overtook Vivianne Miedema as the player with the most WSL hat-tricks with six - but she also became the first player in the league to net three separate trebles against the same side.

The City striker had Spurs defender Clare Hunt to thank after just 22 seconds as the centre-back dallied on the ball which allowed Shaw to break through on goal before tucking into the far corner.

After 15 minutes, Shaw had her second as she rose unchallenged to meet Lauren Hemp's cross, to ease any lingering home nerves at the Etihad.

Tottenham ended the night without a shot on target which created wave after wave of City attacks. Shaw could have had a first-half hat-trick but she headed wide, while Jill Roord had a goal disallowed for a correct offside on Aoba Fujino.

In the second half, Hemp was denied a City third in phenomenal fashion as her strike from inside the box hit both posts and the crossbar.

But, minutes later, the England winger ended up with another assist as her solo run was followed by a pass to Roord, who curled home a third.

City rounded off the scoring by making it two goals in two minutes as Hemp burst into the box to deliver a cross - allowing Shaw to make history by tapping home.

"People ask me if I plan my celebrations but it comes in the moment! I have to keep scoring and keep going," Shaw told Sky Sports after the game.

"We hadn't scored early in a game but it worked out. Having [Hemp] makes it a lot easier. I am really enjoying myself at this moment. I have been better and growing."

City manager Gareth Taylor added: "Bunny has been aggressive in the last few games and set the press really well. It was a bit of a gift [scoring after 22 seconds] but we will take it.

"She always has joy against Tottenham with the hat-tricks but when you have someone like Lauren [Hemp], it is so hard to deal with. How do you deal with it?

"We have been working with Shaw on her movements and it is so difficult to deal with. I'd like to play in this team as a number nine! We create a lot."

WATCH: Shaw's treble, including one after 22 seconds!

Arsenal smash five past Brighton in Slegers boost

Renee Slegers boosted her credentials of getting the Arsenal job on a full-time basis as her Gunners side thrashed third-placed Brighton 5-0.

On the same day New York City men's team boss Nick Cushing ruled himself out of becoming Jonas Eidevall's successor, interim manager Slegers watched on as Arsenal put the Seagulls to the sword, going 3-0 up at half-time.

Image: Arsenal thrashed Brighton 5-0 to move closer to the Champions League places

Beth Mead got the ball rolling by cutting inside and firing past 'keeper Sophie Baggaley and Caitlin Foord doubled their advantage nine minutes later when she converted Kim Little's cross.

Frida Maanum made it three with just 25 minutes gone, curling a fine effort into the top corner, but the fourth goal did not arrive until 14 minutes from time when substitute Lina Hurtig headed home from close range before Alessia Russo beat Baggaley from the spot in stoppage time.

Brighton, who still sit one point above Arsenal but with their goal difference severely damaged, suffered a worrying injury to late substitute Aisha Masaka, who was stretchered off while receiving oxygen after landing on her shoulder.

What next?

Man City will look to continue their spotless record in Europe as they face Hammarby in their next fixture on November 12. Arsenal are also in action on the same day, as they travel to Italy to play Juventus.

The next fixtures for Tottenham and Brighton will arrive in the WSL, as the former face Arsenal in the north London derby and Brighton host West Ham on November 16.