Manchester United vs AC Milan. Europa League Round of 16.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0

    AC Milan 0

      Man Utd vs AC Milan: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are both doubtful for hosts while Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses reunion; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 10 March 2021 15:48, UK

      Marcus Rashford, Manchester United
      Image: Marcus Rashford was forced off during the Manchester derby at the weekend

      Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to miss Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first leg against AC Milan.

      An ankle injury saw Rashford replaced towards the end of Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester City - a match veteran Cavani missed having only returned from a muscle injury at Crystal Palace last Wednesday.

      AC Milan&#39;s Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
      Image: AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be absent for the first leg at Old Trafford

      Regular cup goalkeeper Dean Henderson will again play, with David De Gea absent due to personal reasons, while Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain absent.

      AC Milan travel to Manchester without important players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Theo Hernandez, Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic.

      Also See:

      Opta stats

      Manchester United&#39;s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks with Manchester United&#39;s Edinson Cavani during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP) 0:37
      Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is 'very proud' to play for Manchester United and insists no decision has been made over his future, despite the striker's father claiming that he 'does not feel comfortable' at Old Trafford
      • This will be the 11th meeting between Manchester United and AC Milan in European competition, with all 10 previous meetings coming in the European Cup/Champions League.
      • Manchester United have been eliminated from four of their five knockout ties with AC Milan, with no side eliminating the Red Devils more often in UEFA European competition (also Real Madrid, 4, excluding Super Cups).
      • In their last meeting in March 2010, Manchester United won 4-0 against AC Milan - it is the Italians' joint-heaviest defeat in major UEFA European competition (excluding Super Cups).
      • When reaching the last-16 stage of a major European competition, Milan have been eliminated on six of the last seven occasions, this after progressing from nine consecutive such ties from 1988-2007. Their only progression over this period was against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12.
      • Despite playing in six UEFA Champions League group stage matches this season, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is the top scorer in the UEFA Europa League since the start of last season, with 10 goals in 12 appearances at an average of 94 minutes per goal.
