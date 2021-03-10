Man Utd vs AC Milan: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to miss Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first leg against AC Milan.

An ankle injury saw Rashford replaced towards the end of Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester City - a match veteran Cavani missed having only returned from a muscle injury at Crystal Palace last Wednesday.

Image: AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be absent for the first leg at Old Trafford

Regular cup goalkeeper Dean Henderson will again play, with David De Gea absent due to personal reasons, while Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain absent.

AC Milan travel to Manchester without important players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Theo Hernandez, Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic.

