Man Utd vs AC Milan: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs AC Milan in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.
Team news
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani to miss Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first leg against AC Milan.
An ankle injury saw Rashford replaced towards the end of Sunday's 2-0 win against Manchester City - a match veteran Cavani missed having only returned from a muscle injury at Crystal Palace last Wednesday.
Regular cup goalkeeper Dean Henderson will again play, with David De Gea absent due to personal reasons, while Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain absent.
AC Milan travel to Manchester without important players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Theo Hernandez, Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic.
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs AC Milan with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Pitch to Post Review: Man City Quadruple a step too far? Bale's Spurs future and Liverpool's crisis assessed
Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Dharmesh Sheth to discuss the latest round of Premier League fixtures as Manchester United ended Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten run on Super Sunday. After a third straight win at the Etihad, what is it about this fixture that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves? And what are City's chances of an unprecedented Quadruple?
After a sixth straight home defeat for Liverpool, beaten by Fulham on Sunday, we ask: could their form do irreparable damage? And there's praise for a huge statement victory for Scott Parker's side.
In part three, Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour talks all things Spurs in the Regional Review - is Gareth Bale playing for his future at the club? And is Harry Kane the best striker in the world? And in part four, we get Dharmesh and Ben's performances of the week, including some praise for Luke Shaw.
Opta stats
- This will be the 11th meeting between Manchester United and AC Milan in European competition, with all 10 previous meetings coming in the European Cup/Champions League.
- Manchester United have been eliminated from four of their five knockout ties with AC Milan, with no side eliminating the Red Devils more often in UEFA European competition (also Real Madrid, 4, excluding Super Cups).
- In their last meeting in March 2010, Manchester United won 4-0 against AC Milan - it is the Italians' joint-heaviest defeat in major UEFA European competition (excluding Super Cups).
- When reaching the last-16 stage of a major European competition, Milan have been eliminated on six of the last seven occasions, this after progressing from nine consecutive such ties from 1988-2007. Their only progression over this period was against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12.
- Despite playing in six UEFA Champions League group stage matches this season, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is the top scorer in the UEFA Europa League since the start of last season, with 10 goals in 12 appearances at an average of 94 minutes per goal.