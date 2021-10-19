Manchester United vs Atalanta preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Manchester United vs Atalanta in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Anthony Martial remains unavailable for Manchester United, although he is now back in training after returning from international duty with an injury issue. Raphael Varane is also out after sustaining a groin issue with Spain.

Fred and Edinson Cavani are back in contention after missing out against Leicester, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka can return to European duty after suspension.

Atalanta centre-back Rafael Toloi is like to be out with a thigh problem after being taken off against Empoli on Sunday. Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti are also set to be sidelined for the Italian club.

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Opta stats

Manchester United and Atalanta have never faced in any competition previously, with La Dea the seventh different Italian team the Red Devils have faced in Europe (also Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio, Milan and Roma).

Atalanta have won three of their six UEFA European matches against English opponents (D1 L2), beating Everton twice in the 2017-18 Europa League and away at Liverpool in November 2020 in the Champions League.

Manchester United have won six of their last seven home games in the UEFA Champions League against Italian opponents, however the most recent of these was a 0-1 defeat to Juventus in October 2018 under José Mourinho.

Atalanta are one of two teams in major UEFA European competition history to have played more than one away game against English opponents and won more than half of their games (67% - 2/3) - the other is Berliner FC Dynamo, who also won two of their three games (L1): against reigning European Cup champions Nottingham Forest in 1979-80 and Aston Villa in the European Cup in 1981-82, who would go on and win the trophy that season.

Manchester United have lost 58% of their UEFA Champions League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (7/12) - the highest percentage of defeats by any manager to have taken charge of an English club on 10+ occasions in the competition.

Atalanta have only lost one of their last seven away games in the UEFA Champions League (1-3 v Real Madrid in March), winning five and drawing the other. The Italian side have scored 17 goals across this run of seven away trips, at an average of 2.4 per game.

Since making his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Manchester United in October 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in the competition than any other player for the club (7 - four goals and three assists). Overall, no midfielder has been directly involved in more than Fernandes in the UEFA Champions League in this period.

Duván Zapata has assisted two of Atalanta's three goals in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, doing so once against both Villarreal and Young Boys. He could become the first player to assist in three consecutive appearances for Atalanta in the competition.

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 23 UEFA Champions League appearances against Italian sides, only scoring more against German opponents (28 goals). This is his first appearance in the competition against an Italian side since April 2018, when his last minute penalty for Real Madrid against future side Juventus took them through to the semi-finals on aggregate.

10 of Atalanta's last 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in the second half of games, with the only exception being Remo Freuler's midfielder after six minutes against Villarreal on MD1.