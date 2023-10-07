Man Utd 2-1 Brentford: Scott McTominay scores twice as Erik ten Hag's side grab incredible late comeback win

Super sub Scott McTominay scored twice in injury time to secure a sensational 2-1 comeback win for Manchester United over Brentford.

In the 95th minute Erik ten Hag's side were heading for a third defeat in a row at Old Trafford thanks to a first-half error from Andre Onana which had allowed Mathias Jensen to put the visitors in front.

But McTominay transformed the mood in Manchester, first firing in a rebound and then heading in from Harry Maguire's flick-on a minute later to snatch all three points for United.

"That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch," McTominay, who was only sent on in the 87th minute, said afterwards. "It was incredible. I'm just happy to contribute and show them that I can do it.

"Never give up, no matter what situation your life is in, never give up, never throw the towel in.

"At this football club, it's the manner you never do that, for me I've been brought up since I was five years old here and I know that better than anyone."

Brentford's players - on the brink of a first win for their side at this stadium since 1937 - were crushed. They thought the offside flag had saved them when Kristoffer Ajer stuck the ball in his own net on 89 minutes - but there was still time for McTominay magic.

The victory lifts United up to ninth in the Premier League table and able to take a positive feeling into the international break after returning two wins from their previous seven across all competitions.

Brentford are down in 14th, three points above the bottom three and still waiting to add to their solitary win of the season.

Injury-time delight for McTominay and United

Image: Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring his side's winner

How it happened...

For the majority of the game it seemed another Onana error would be United's undoing again. The summer signing is firmly in the spotlight after his recent mistakes allowed Bayern Munich and Galatasaray to score in the Champions League and he was too easily beaten by Jensen here.

Onana's big errors this season A poor attempt to save Leroy Sane's strike for Bayern Munich

A poor pass which led to Casemiro's red card against Galatasaray

Going down too early as Mauro Icardi scored Galatasaray's winner

Allowing Mathias Jensen's shot to go in on Saturday

He got a touch on the low shot down to his right but it was a weak attempt at a stop. Casemiro, who gave the ball away in midfield earlier in the move, was also at fault.

Image: Mathias Jensen celebrates scoring at Old Trafford

Team news Man Utd made two changes from their midweek Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, with Harry Maguire in for his first Premier League start of the season and Jonny Evans alongside him. Raphael Varane was out with a minor injury while Hannibal Mejbri dropped to the bench.

Brentford made two changes from the side which drew at Nottingham Forest last weekend, with goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in for the ill Mark Flekken and Mads Roerslev taking Keane Lewis-Potter’s place.

The problems stretch across the park for Ten Hag right now, though. In front of Onana was an injury-hit defence featuring the unlikely centre-back pairing of 35-year-old Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, who was making his first Premier League start of the season, with Victor Lindelof a surprise selection at left-back.

The midfield combinations again looked uncertain while a six-game goal drought for subbed-off Marcus Rashford summed up United's problems in the final third as they struggled to trouble Brentford's Premier League debut-making goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for long periods.

Man Utd remembers Lady Cathy, wife of Sir Alex Ferguson Man Utd players wore black armbands in tribute to Lady Cathy, wife of former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson who passed away this week.

Rashford did at least make Strakosha work with a near-post effort in the first half but with Ethan Pinnock heading away any United cross and Bryan Mbeumo going close as Brentford sought a second, it was the visitors who deservedly led at the break. Out-of-sorts United were booed off.

Casemiro was replaced by Christian Eriksen for the second half, and the former Bees midfielder stung the hands of Strakosha from distance within 10 minutes of the restart. United managed just one more shot on target by the 89th minute, though, with Onana instead being worked late on by Neal Maupay and Christian Norgaard.

When Ajer's own goal was scrubbed off for an offside call against Anthony Martial, it seemed Brentford were nearly there.

The late drama would go United's way, though, with McTominay brilliantly controlling a loose ball from Diogo Dalot's saved shot to convert the equaliser and then coolly heading home moments later to send Old Trafford wild.

Wins over Brentford have rarely been celebrated so emphatically by Manchester United but this was an important one.

Ten Hag: We showed big character and resilience; this can be a turning point

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: "You are relieved in that moment when, once again a game that was turning the wrong way for us, we found a turning point. It showed the big character in this team, resilience and that we have a plan to keep going and you have to make your own luck. We kept patience, carried on, even after the disallowed goal - which was justified. I'm really proud of this team. They kept going the whole game. The belief was there.

"It tells you something about the dressing room that a player coming on for five minutes brings that spirit on the pitch and fights for the badge. McTominay is United.

"The performance can always be better but it can't happen you give a goal away. There were some good spells, we controlled the game over long periods. But when you give a goal away so easily, we can't do it at our level. We have to take more responsibility and be accountable to win games.

"You have to find a moment in the season you can build on - I think we have found it now. This game reflects a lot of our season start, the mistake... but then the comeback, the personality, the character. This has to be a turning point. We know we have to change, reset."

Frank: Football is brutal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "Football is brutal in moments like this. We did so many things right - we pressed high when we could, we were good on the counters, we were brave, defended well and well deserved 1-0. Of course second half at Old Trafford you'll be under pressure, which we were, but I thought we defended well. I didn't think we gave any big chances away until they scored.

"Then to lose the game was even more brutal. I know they were a lot on the ball, I think at least a draw was a fair reflection. It was close to being the perfect away performance."

What's next?

Man Utd return to action after the international break with a league trip to Sheffield United on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Brentford host Burnley in the league on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.