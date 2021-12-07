Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys: Ralf Rangnick gives fringe players minutes as Mason Greenwood scores stunner in draw

A much-changed Manchester United ended their Champions League group stage campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick was on a fact-finding mission as he changed his entire XI at Old Trafford, but the quality of Mason Greenwood won't have surprised him, the 20-year-old hooking a stunning effort into the bottom corner early on (9).

But Young Boys hit back just before half-time as Fabian Rieder curled a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box after Donny van de Beek had given the ball away cheaply (42).

Chances were exchanged in a goalless second half, as United gave senior debuts to 35-year-old Tom Heaton and 18-year-olds Charlie Savage, son of Robbie Savage, and Zidane Iqbal on a night where several fringe players given much-needed minutes.

United were already guaranteed top spot before the game, but the draw extends their unbeaten run to five in all competitions, while Young Boys miss out on a Europa League spot, finishing bottom of Group F.

Player ratings Man Utd: Henderson (6), Wan-Bissaka (5), Bailly (7), Matic (6), Shaw (6), Van de Beek (5), Mata (6), Lingard (6), Amad Diallo (6), Elanga (5), Greenwood (7)



Subs: Mengi (6), Shoretire (6), Heaton (6), Iqbal (NA), Savage (NA)



Young Boys: Faivre (7), Camara (6), Ngamaleu (6), Elia (6), Siebatcheu (6), Aebischer (6), Maceiras (6), Lefort (6), Lustenberger (6), Rieder (7), Pereira (6)



Subs: Sierro (5), Hefti (6), Kanga (6), Lauper (NA), Maier (NA)



Man of the match: Mason Greenwood

How Man Utd experimented in final group game

The hosts, fielding a mix of fresh faces and experience, controlled the game in the early stages and took the lead after nine minutes through a piece of brilliance from Greenwood.

Luke Shaw's cut-back from the left byline was slightly behind him, but the 20-year-old showed exceptional technique on the volley to hook the ball behind him and into the corner of the net at the near post.

The rawness of United's selection, particularly in the final third, was evident as 19-year-old Amad Diallo was found free on the left of the box during a blistering break, but after cutting onto his right foot, his square pass for Jesse Lingard was overhit.

Image: Young Boys' Fabian Lustenberger tackles Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

Young Boys began to find rhythm, forcing Dean Henderson into a stop from Jordan Siebatcheu, while at the other end Juan Mata somehow saw his goal-bound shot from 10 yards deflect off Fabian Lustenberger and then hit the foot of goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre.

Young Boys' equaliser came from a sloppy piece of United play; Van de Beek played the ball into Wan-Bissaka, who wasn't alert, in a dangerous position just outside the box, prompting Rieder to pounce. He still had so much to do, but found the far corner with an excellent curling finish from 20 yards.

Image: Anthony Elanga, 18, started for Man Utd against Young Boys

And the Swiss side nearly went into the half ahead as Eric Bailly superbly blocked Siebatcheu's effort in the box, and then turned Michel Aebischer's return flashed cross-shot over the bar.

Anthony Elanga should have made it 2-1 just before the hour mark, released through on goal by Lingard but denied by Faivre, and the topsy-turvy nature to the game continued as Meschack Elia struck wide at the other end from a Nemanja Matic error.

Team news Ralf Rangnick made no fewer than 11 changes to his Manchester United side after the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.



As expected, Henderson and Van de Beek started, but there were also starts for 19-year-olds Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo.

Quentin Maceiras squandered another Young Boys chance shortly after, slicing a shot wide having been found ummarked 12 yards out, before Rangnick took his squad rotation to the next level, bringing on 35-year-old Tom Heaton for Dean Henderson for his first-ever senior Manchester United appearance having started at the club's academy.

Image: Tom Heaton came on for his debut for Man Utd at the age of 35

35 - Aged 35 years and 237 days, Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is the oldest Englishman to make their Champions League debut since John Lukic in October 2000 for Arsenal (39y 311d). Veteran. pic.twitter.com/Z1yYvckVkO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2021

Young Boys dominated the final stages - United were camped inside their defensive third for much of the last half an hour - but couldn't find the winner to continue their European campaign beyond Christmas.

There was concern for the hosts after full-time as Wan-Bissaka was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a wrist injury having hit the advertising hoardings.

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, December 13.

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on February 15-16 and February 22-23.

The second legs are then on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

