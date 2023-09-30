Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen winner increases pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have lost four of their opening seven games of a Premier League season for the first time after Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side looked to have turned a corner with wins against Burnley and Palace in the Carabao Cup, but Joachim Andersen's first-half strike turned the skies gloomy again for the United boss on Saturday.

The response from United in attack was limited, with Sam Johnstone largely untested in front of a disgruntled home crowd.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson, who was watching the game on Soccer Saturday, felt United's play in the final third was too static.

He said: "I feel like when you're watching Man Utd, it's like watching Subbuteo. You blow the whistle to kick-off and at half-time, everyone is in exactly the same position as they were when they started the game. There's no movement.

"When you manage big football clubs, you're under pressure and you're under more pressure when the neighbours win. If they [Man City] had won today, then it really cranks up… it's a must for them to get into the top four this season."

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (6), Dalot (5), Lindelof (5), Varane (6), Amrabat (5), Casemiro (6), Mount (6), Fernandes (6), Rashford (6), Hojlund (6), Pellistri (5)



Subs: Garnacho (6), Martial (N/A), Maguire (N/A, Eriksen (N/A), Van De Beek (N/A)



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (8), Ward (7), Guehi (8), Andersen (8), Mitchell (8), Doucoure (7), Hughes (7), Ayew (8), Eze (8), Schlupp (7), Mateta (7)



Subs: Richards (N/A), Riedewald (N/A)



Player of the match: Joachim Andersen

It means Palace are now higher in the Premier League table than United, who have taken just nine points from their first seven games.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has now become the first manager to go unbeaten in five consecutive away Premier League games at Old Trafford.

How Man Utd took a huge step backwards...

Image: Bruno Fernandes cuts a forlorn figure at full-time of Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace

Palace set out a warning to United in the early stages when Marc Guehi glanced a header from Andersen's cross just wide.

Straight from the goal-kick, Rasmus Hojlund was through on goal and prodded past Palace goalkeeper Johnstone, but Tyrick Mitchell was able to clear off the line.

Hodgson's side kept up the pressure from set pieces and struck courtesy of a fine strike from their Danish defender.

Team news Erik ten Hag made four changes from their last Premier League win over Burnley, handing starts to Sofyan Amrabat, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Facundo Pellistri.

Jean-Philippe Mateta started as the lone forward in place of Odsonne Edouard, who missed out with a hamstring issue.

Eberechi Eze's cross made it through to the far post where Andersen sent a scorching first-time effort back across goal and into the roof of the net. It took a nick off Diogo Dalot but it was a scorching strike.

The hosts came out with better energy in the second period but Johnstone repelled their early pressure. First, he did well to tip Bruno Fernandes' 20-yard shot over and then, following a series of corners, palmed away Hojlund 's powerful header.

Mason Mount - back from a hamstring issue - planted a free header over when he should have buried it and then Alejandro Garnacho's cross was almost turned into his own net by Mitchell.

However as the time ticked down, confidence seemed to drain out of the United attackers as they ended the game with a whimper.

The pressure is beginning to mount on Ten Hag yet again.

Ten Hag: It's frustrating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reflects on his team's loss against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag speaking to Sky Sports: "It was simple, we conceded from three chances we conceded in the game, all from set plays. We are not confident enough to defend that. I think we created numerous moments in the final part of the game, and we made poor decisions. The quality was not good enough in that part of the game.

"The final part of the game we didn't play our best game.

"Of course, it's frustrating. We were close many times but we weren't clinical or sharp to go for the goal.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund looks dejected at full-time of Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace

"Every occasion is different, sometimes it's composure, sometimes you need to be clinical, sometimes you need to be direct, sometimes you need an extra pass.

"We have to learn to do better in the final part of the game."

On the goal: "It wasn't necessary to make a foul there. Then the ball comes through the box, it's not good defending."

Merse: Amrabat wasted on the left

Image: Sofyan Amrabat made five fouls and was booked up against Jordan Ayew

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"You watch Man Utd play and you just don't see the pattern of play. It's like if it comes off, it comes off. You watch Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City play, they have patterns of play. Someone will go in and come back out, but at Man Utd, it's get the ball out wide and hope that Rashford does something and if he does, we might score a goal.

"Amrabat was wasted out on the left in the end, he did come into the middle in the end but he should start off there. They need to dominate. It's too slow at Man Utd, they let teams get into the game, let teams settle, but they've got to go for them in the first 20 minutes. There's nothing like that.

"Disappointing and they didn't make loads of chances. They were lost for ideas for a lot of the game.

"Hojlund is playing up front on his own and you don't know if the wingers are going to cross it or not. It's hard for him. He doesn't get a lot of service. Mount, Casemiro and Fernandes don't really know where they're going or where they're playing.

"It's a big worry for Man Utd at the moment and another defeat. They're a million miles off.

"I don't see them turning it around at the moment. It might get to a situation where he might have to change the shape. He has a four at the back, he might need to go to a three just to mix it up.

"I just find that Mount and Fernandes look a bit lost and don't know where they've got to go. They're getting dominated and passed around. They put pressure on Palace, but Johnstone didn't have loads of saves to make."

Opta stats: United misery

Courtesy of their nine-point haul and a -4 goal difference, this is Manchester United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games, last enduring an even worse start to a top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (7 points after 7 games).

United have lost consecutive home league games for the first time since losing to Liverpool and Manchester City in October and November 2021, their last two home league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has managed just two goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances, after netting eight in the 11 directly before that.

Up next for Manchester United is a Champions League group stage clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Their next Premier League clash is against Brentford on Saturday October 7; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest on Saturday October 7, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.