Manchester United midfielder Casemiro returned to training ahead of Tuesday's night's Champions League game at home to FC Copenhagen - although the Brazilian is suspended for the match after his red card in the defeat against Galatasaray.Casemiro missed Saturday's win at Sheffield United with an injury picked up on international duty as he remained in his homeland for treatment.But the 31-year-old has taken part in his first session since the injury.United have started their Group A campaign with defeats to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the first time they have begun a European campaign with back-to-back losses.Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag has labelled their game against the Danish champions as must-win."We have to win every game," Ten Hag said. "If you see the group, if you lose the first two games you definitely have to win."Left-back Sergio Reguilon could return from injury for the game at Old Trafford.When asked if he expected some players back, Ten Hag said: "We hope. Sergio, he was fit, trained all week. "Today [Monday] he will train and then we have to assess if he is ready and game fit."We have to see if he is fit enough to be part of the squad for tomorrow."The Spaniard has been suffering with a hamstring injury having missed United's last five games.Meanwhile, fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia was also training on his own as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since the final day of last season.