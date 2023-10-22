 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen. UEFA Champions League Group A.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0

    FC Copenhagen 0

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen LIVE! Champions League: Preview, match commentary, team news and report

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Get Sky Sports

      Football

      How to watch WSL, Cricket World Cup, Super League and more this week