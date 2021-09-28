Man Utd vs Villarreal: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Villarreal in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire against Villarreal, with the defender ruled out for a "few weeks" with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who missed facing the Spanish side in United's Europa League final defeat in May, limped off in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Maguire missed training on Tuesday morning, as did left-back Luke Shaw. Shaw could yet feature on Wednesday, but United skipper Maguire faces a spell out of action.

"Luke has been in [on Tuesday], so I'll give him a chance to be involved," United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"Harry is more or less definitely out. It doesn't look good. So, apart from that, from the bruised pride from the result, we should be ready to go."

Pushed on Maguire's situation, Solskjaer said: "It's his calf. That might take a few weeks, so let's see how quickly he recovers."

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo trained away from the main group on Tuesday as they continue rehabilitation from injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss out through suspension after being sent off in his side's shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys.

Image: Villarreal got the better of Man Utd in the Europa League final

Villarreal will be without two key players for the clash.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin is suspended, while striker Gerard Moreno - who scored in the Gdansk final as well as netting his penalty in the Spaniards' dramatic 11-10 shootout win - is injured.

Solskjaer embracing pressure: 'I'm here to win'

Solskjaer again underlined his determination to bring silverware back to Manchester United ahead of the game.

United finished as Premier League runners-up last season and reached the Europa League final, only for their bid to win a first trophy under Solskjaer to end in a galling penalty-shootout loss to Villarreal.

Four months on, the clubs are going toe-to-toe in the Champions League group stage as United look to bounce back from three losses in four matches in all competitions.

The run of results has led to renewed scrutiny and Solskjaer said: "It's still not a must-win game but it's a very important game definitely.

"As I said after Young Boys, home games if you get three wins and you win one away game then you should be through, or you will be through.

"The focus is on three points. We've been looking at Villarreal again, looking at the final, what we can do better, what worked and what was good in that game and we'll get a good response from the weekend, of course."

Opposition in focus: Will United have learned?

Image: Villarreal stifled Bruno Fernandes in the Europa League final

Four months on from defeating Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final in Gdansk to give boss Unai Emery a fourth triumph in that competition, the Yellow Submarine meet the Red Devils again at Old Trafford.

Villarreal kicked off their Group F fixtures with a 2-2 home draw with Atalanta and are 11th in La Liga with eight points from six games, having won one and drawn the other five.

Solskjaer says he has studied May's meeting again but will he be able to avoid a repeat of a game in which key players were frustrated?

The Norwegian had set his side up to play on the front foot, sacrificing Fred in order to accommodate an extra attacker with Paul Pogba dropping back into the midfield, but the Frenchman offered little from a central position in the way of creativity.

Bruno Fernandes was also stifled in Poland, failing to register a shot on target or create a single chance in 120 minutes, while Edinson Cavani had fewer touches than any other outfield player on the pitch in the first half of the contest.

As well as a startling lack of attacking cohesion, defensive frailties were evident too - and Maguire is of course missing again. A spate of early Dani Parejo corners caused problems and a free-kick eventually caused damage, with Moreno making a darting run inside Victor Lindelof.

Moreno is absent this time but United will certainly have to do better defending dangerous Parejo deliveries.

