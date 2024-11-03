Manchester United Women 1-1 Arsenal Women: Renee Slegers drops first points as interim boss after late equaliser

Arsenal Women were held to a draw against Manchester United Women thanks to Melvine Malard's late equaliser after Alessia Russo opened the scoring against her former side.

Arsenal were the better side throughout the first half but lacked a cutting edge in the final third as Russo, Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum and Caitlin Foord all came close to breaking the deadlock.

Former United striker Russo tested Phallon Tullis-Joyce after the interval with a looping header before Lia Walti also threatened from distance - but the search for the opener continued for Slegers' side.

The visitors would eventually find their opener through Russo after Emily Fox raced into the box before cutting the ball back to her striker, who tucked the shot away with ease.

Team news Marc Skinner made one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Brighton as Hinata Miyazawa was replaced by Aiofe Mannion.

Renee Slegers also made just one change as Leah Williamson came in for Laia Codina.

It was her first league goal of the season but the celebrations were muted against her former side as she wheeled away before getting swarmed by her teammates.

The Gunners looked to be cruising to victory until two of Marc Skinner's substitutes in Malard and Rachel Williams linked up to equalise from a corner.

Player ratings Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce (8), George (7), Le Tissier (7), Mannion (7), Toone (6), Clinton (6), Bizet (7), Naalsund (6), Janssen (6), Terland (6), Turner (8).



Subs: Awujo (6), Rivere (6), Malard (8), Williams (8).



Arsenal: Van Domselaar (6), Fox (7), Williamson (6), Catley (6), Mariona (6), Little (7), McCabe (6), Walti (7), Maanum (7), Foord (7), Russo (9).



Subs: Blackstenius (n/a), Mead (6), Hurtig (n/a), Kafaji (n/a), Cooney-Cross (n/a).



Player of the Match: Alessia Russo.

The latter rose highest to meet the cross before Malard flicked the ball past Daphne van Domselaar just before the Arsenal keeper could clear the danger.

Arsenal pushed to take the lead again but were ultimately forced to settle for a draw, ensuring Slegers dropped points for the first time as interim boss.

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates with her team-mates after firing Arsenal in front against Manchester United

More to follow.