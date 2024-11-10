Manchester United Women 0-0 Aston Villa Women: Marc Skinner admits team lacked aggression in third straight WSL draw

Manchester United's Women's Super League title hopes stalled once more as winless Aston Villa held them to a third successive draw at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner's side were unable to create many chances and the hosts were grateful to goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce for a superb double save in the opening period when she dived at Gabi Nunes' feet to push away a cross, then rose sharply to tip Jordan Nobbs' rebound over the bar.

The hosts were second best throughout, managing just one shot on target and being dominated in possession by a Villa team who taken just two points from their first six fixtures and lost all three previous away matches.

United finish the weekend in fifth, level on 12 points but with a game in hand over fourth-placed Arsenal.

Villa started the game at the foot of the table, courtesy of Everton's draw at Crystal Palace earlier in the day, but began with a determination to rectify that and their first Women's Super League point away to United ultimately moved them back up to 11th.

Apart from one Melvine Malard header, United offered very little and there were boos from sections of the home support at the final whistle.

The stalemate follows draws with Brighton and Arsenal, leaving United seven points behind WSL leaders Manchester City.

While this was a much improved display from Villa, they remain second bottom and are one of just two sides in the division - along with Everton - without a league win this campaign.

Image: Villa's draw keeps them off the foot of the WSL table

Skinner: We were not aggressive enough

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner told Sky Sports: "We weren't good enough in the first half. We weren't tight enough so then in transition Villa were able to pick up the spaces. We couldn't get enough pressure on. We needed to be way more compact, vertically and horizontally, so we could apply more pressure.

"We did that second half, got loads more territory and it was a much better display. First-half performance we have to learn from that because it was not good enough. At home we have to be more aggressive and take games to the teams that come here.

"We are still a new team believe it or not. We have a brand-new midfield, brand-new forward, lots of different changes to adapt to. But, we are still unbeaten.

"All of the units have to work as one and we were not aggressive enough at the back so the midfield line couldn't get higher and the forward line were trying, but too much space. The second half was day and night from the first."

On high expectations: "I've never once been in a game where there wasn't pressure at Man Utd, never once. Everybody expects this, this, this and this, but sometimes you fall short.

"First half and half-time the players knew that things weren't good enough and they spoke to each other about it. As a collective we will make sure that we make that first half a distant memory."

De Pauw: Sick of good performances without three points

Aston Villa boss Robert de Pauw told Sky Sports: "I am a little bit sick of good performances without the three points. That frustrates me still. But I am proud of the way the girls played, they showed fire and determination from the beginning.

"If we look at the first half we had three or four good chances and we should have made more of those. Second half not as many chances but the overall performance and fight that we put into it, all the way until the end with 10 minutes added time, we can be proud."

On United struggling to find answers to them: "It was quite silent in the first half, that is positive, but I would still like the three points."

On growing pressure on his job: "I heard the Chelsea coach say that it is not really about her, but that is easy to say when you are winning. But it is not about me. I see how everyone is doing, the players, the staff, in training and the pitch. My heart pours out that we have not taken what we deserve at times.

"We are doing everything. We leave no stone unturned each week but still it doesn't happen. We have to keep believing, keep the faith as Jurgen Klopp once said.

"We showed against Chelsea, City and here at United that we can do something, we can fight and play good football. It is time to reward ourselves."

Player of the match: Anna Patten

Aston Villa defender Anna Patten told Sky Sports: "It is a game we can take a lot from and work from. We all worked really hard for each other. It was a draw but we created a lot, so it's something to work on.

"We all got stuck in, won our battles all over the pitch. I think we can go into the next games now knowing we can be front-footed. We created a lot against United so we can do that against anyone.

"Our front three really caused them issues, our wingers were up and down and created a lot. The issue now is taking those chances and scoring the goals. A good performance to take into next week."

On the message from the manager: "We fear no one. We wanted to be relentless and win our battles and we definitely did that."

What next?

Manchester United visit Leicester City next in the Women's Super League on November 17; kick off 3pm. They then travel to face Everton in the Women's League Cup three days' later on Wednesday November 20; kick off 7pm.

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace next in the Women's Super League on November 17; kick off 2pm. They then visit Tottenham a week later on November 23 in the Women's League Cup; kick off 12.15pm.