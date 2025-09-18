Man Utd 3-0 SK Brann (Agg: 3-1): Elisabeth Terland secures Women's Champions League league-phase spot for Marc Skinner's side with hat-trick

Manchester United advanced to the Women's Champions League league phase after delivering a huge 3-0 victory over Brann at Leigh Sports Village with Elisabeth Terland scoring all three goals.

After falling 1-0 behind during their visit to Norway in the first leg of the qualifying tie, all eyes were on Marc Skinner's Red Devils as they looked to secure a spot among Europe's top sides in the group stage, and it took just eight minutes for Terland to bring the sides level on aggregate, reacting to a perfect cross to stun her former team.

Man Utd worked hard for their opening goal, dominating possession and demonstrating impeccable levels of control as they boxed Brann into a corner they could not escape from. A second goal came just minutes later for Terland as she nodded the ball into the back of the net after a swift corner from Julia Zigiotti Olme.

Image: Terland celebrates scoring her second goal against Brann

The atmosphere inside the stadium lifted in favour of the hosts as they continued to block their opponents, rarely giving Brann the chance to breathe and work the ball towards their box.

Glimmers of hope came for Brann when play resumed after the break. Unfortunately, United's complete dominance meant they could neither push on to attack or sit back to defend without being taken advantage of.

Terland's third goal came with ease just after the hour mark, breaking into space after spotting a fast Melvine Malard charging down the pitch with the ball. The French forward glided the ball towards the Norwegian and she made light work of sealing her hat-trick and ending the hopes of Brann.

Image: Terland and Malard combined for Man Utd's third goal

It was an almost flawless performance from United who looked like a completely different side to the one that travelled to Bergen last week. Thrashings of Leicester City and London City Lionesses in the league gifted them a deserved confidence that they rightfully took into this game.

As for Brann, the Toppserien side failed to qualify for the Women's Champions League group phase after last competing against Europe's giants in 2023/24. They sit comfortably atop Norway's top-flight table after appointing former Crystal Palace boss Leif Smerud.

Terland: We made history today

Goalscorer Elisabeth Terland speaking on Man Utd's social media:

"I think what stands out for me today is the performance from the team. We went out and totally dominated the game, which is exactly what we wanted to do. I love playing for this team - and when people pass me the ball like they did today, it's an easy job as a striker.

"I just love my team-mates. We knew we wanted to play more WCL games this season, and we made history today. I'm proud of the group and what we've done so far - and now we're here to really compete."

Analysis: Man Utd must prove they've got what it takes

Sky Sports’ Katie Catherall

“Manchester United proved that they can apply pressure and break down teams that usually thrive in a possession-based system, something that will prove vital when they come up against the likes of Barcelona and Lyon in the Champions League.

“In recent seasons Man Utd have done well to battle with WSL giants such as Chelsea and Arsenal, finishing third behind the two powerhouses last season. The real test, however, will come when they face off against some of Europe’s strongest sides.

Image: Brann tried to test Man Utd's Jayde Riviere.

“If they remain composed and play like they did against Brann, there’s a very high chance they’ll summon the power to quieten teams like Barcelona. They play a distinct high-press style of football, utilising short passes and winning the ball further up the pitch to create opportunities in front of goal … similar to that of a certain Norwegian team from Bergen.

“Man Utd have energetic midfielders in Julia Zigiotti Olme and Ella Toone, as well as fast, technical attacking talent in Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland and Jess Park. These players will prove absolutely invaluable when coming up against teams in Europe, it’s a battle they are prepared for and a step they’re ready to take.

“It’s not just about recording huge wins over Leicester City and London City Lionesses in the WSL, Man Utd have now got the chance to prove they’ve got what it takes to compete against champions.”

What next for Man Utd Women?

Manchester United face a quick turnaround before their next fixture against Arsenal on September 21, with both sides level on points at the top of the WSL table.

Before then, attention turns to Europe with the draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League league phase taking place on Friday at 12:00 BST, where Skinner’s side will discover their opponents ahead of the club’s first appearance at that stage.