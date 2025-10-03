Man Utd Women 1-1 Chelsea Women: Blues' 100 per cent WSL record this season ended with entertaining draw

Chelsea's 100 per cent record in the Barclays WSL this season has come to an end as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

It took until December for Chelsea to drop points in the league last term, but they faced an impressive Man Utd, who are benefitting from the summer arrivals of Julia Zigiotti Olme, Jess Park and Frida Rolfo.

Marc Skinner's side had yet to go behind in a WSL game this season, but that run was also ended as Wieke Kaptein turned home inside 10 minutes.

It was a fine team move that set her up too, including a sumptuous back heel from Catarina Macario as she held off Dominique Janssen at her back.

But Man Utd - who had drawn two early saves from Hannah Hampton - hit back soon after. It was a stunning strike from Anna Sandberg as a Maya Le Tissier cross was cleared into her path. She then hit a thunderous volley past Hampton for her first Man Utd goal.

While the first half was a rather even affair, the pendulum swung between the two sides throughout the second that somehow ended without any more goals.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Man Utd dominated early on as Rolfo pinged an effort off the top of the crossbar and substitute Melvine Malard also went close with a few efforts.

At the other end, Alyssa Thompson tested Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who also stopped a placed Keira Walsh effort late on. Aggie Beever-Jones - bringing an end to her own streak of scoring in each WSL game so far this season - could have won it in injury time too, but could not convert Thompson's cross at the back post.

Despite their perfect record being over, Chelsea do remain two points clear of Man Utd at the top of the table, with both sides still unbeaten this season.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones and Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball

Bompastor unbothered about end of winning run

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor: "I don't care about our unbeaten run. The only thing I care is making sure we get the good results this season to grab the title, if possible.

"I think it was a fun game to watch and this is a good advertisement for the women's game.

"I'm a little bit frustrated about the result because we want to play every game to win them.

"We couldn't tonight. I think we were a better team in the second half, especially without the ball and we tried until the end of the game. I'm so proud of my players on the fact they tried until the end to score.

"As much as we have the desire to win every game, I think maybe not a bad result coming here, playing in Manchester, one of the toughest places to play, and getting a draw."

Skinner 'disappointed' not to win but says point is fair result

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner told BBC Sport: "It was two teams who wanted to win the game, a high level with and without the ball.

"It's probably a fair point in the end but it wasn't for the lack of both teams trying to win it. It's a really good game for the neutral and a shared point is probably the fair result.

"It was the most brave performance. We're building. You can see it, you can sense it.

"We are disappointed to not win the game. The chances we created, not many teams could create that against Chelsea, so for us to do that and in the way we did it was credit to them [the players].

Image: Hannah Blundell returned to the Man Utd matchday squad for the first time since she gave birth to her daughter

"The goal we conceded we won't be happy with. We'll take the point, we'll move forward and enjoy the growth as we head into our first Champions League week."

On putting down a marker for a title run: "We are going to make sure we do that in every other game for sure as best we can. We will give absolutely everything.

"It shows to Chelsea they're not just going to walk the league. We need to make sure everyone is putting a challenge in. I think the league is getting better and you saw the quality tonight that we are progressing too."

Park: We want to win these games

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones and Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball

Man Utd midfielder Jess Park told BBC Sport: "We played really well, as did Chelsea. It was a brilliant game. There were moments when we could have taken the lead, we just need to be a bit more clinical and a bit cleaner with the ball.

"But there were moments when we defended brilliantly… We'll take the draw but we want to win these games.

"We really competed, wanted to show we can compete. Obviously it's frustrating because we wanted to take the win. We never want to settle for a draw."

On being potentially title contenders: "We're always looking to win every game we play. You can see how creative we are being on the pitch. We are creating some moments, we just need to put them to bed. It's really coming together."

Story of the match in stats...