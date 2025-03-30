Man Utd Women 2-0 Everton Women: Hosts keep pace in WSL top three race with Grace Clinton and Dominique Janssen on target

Man Utd kept pace in the race for the WSL's top three with goals from Grace Clinton and Dominique Janssen beating Everton 2-0 on Sunday.

Marc Skinner's side were the first to kick off on a busy day of league action ahead of the international break. They did their job too, going second in the league ahead of Arsenal's match against Crystal Palace.

Everton did not always make it easy, especially in the opening 20 minutes. They had a goal inside two minutes ruled out for handball, before Kelly Gago forced a reactive save from Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who registered her 12th WSL clean sheet of the campaign.

But a horrible error from goalkeeper Courntey Brosnan saw Man Utd score the opener, and Everton never recovered, with some questionable decisions at times that will concern boss Brian Sorensen.

Image: Manchester United's Dominique Janssen scores their first goal of the game

Brosnan came out to collect an Ella Toone free kick - but missed her attempted catch. The ball was cleared off the line, but only as far as Janssen, who slotted home from close range.

Manchester United have scored in 16 of their 18 games, only Chelsea (17) have scored goals in more matches in the WSL this season.

Man Utd peppered the Everton area late in the first half - Celin Bizet drawing a great save from Brosnan before Maya Le Tissier lashed an effort onto the top of the crossbar - and it took just 90 seconds after the break for them to double their lead.

Image: Leah Galton assisted the second goal of the game

Leah Galton - who was taken off with a knock later in the half - drove past Heather Payne inside the box, and her low cross was flicked home by an unmarked Clinton.

Melvine Malard could have added a late third, but her strike was superbly pushed away from Brosnan, as Man Utd moved on to 42 points in the WSL table. Everton remain in seventh place ahead of the remaining games on Sunday.

Story of the match in stats