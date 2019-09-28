Women's Super League: Manchester United overcome rivals Liverpool

Goalscorer Laura James does not turn 18 until Sunday

Manchester United secured their first WSL victory of the new season with a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village.

United had opened the campaign with 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and then were beaten by reigning champions Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were also on the back of two defeats, losing last time out at newly-promoted Tottenham, where they had a player sent off.

After being frustrated during a goalless first half of few clear chances, United went close when Lauren James, who turns 18 on Sunday, saw her shot come back off the crossbar.

Katie Zelem, a former Liverpool player, sealed victory

United slowly started to assert their dominance following the restart and Liverpool 'keeper Anke Preuss saved from Leah Galton after she was through one-on-one.

James broke the deadlock on 71 minutes, when the teenager took a pass from Jess Sigsworth to turn and drill the ball into the bottom corner.

United then hit the crossbar twice in the same attack, as Galton's header came back off the woodwork before Ella Toone did the same from the rebound.

In stoppage time, Katie Zelem added a second from the penalty spot following a foul by Niamh Fahey on Galton to wrap up a hard-earned win.