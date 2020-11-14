Man Utd Women 2-2 Man City Women: Honours even in Women's Super League Manchester derby

Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with rivals Manchester City in the Women's Super League, a result that keeps Casey Stoney's side unbeaten and top of the table.

The visitors had appeared on course for bragging rights in the city having led 2-0 at half-time after spectacular goals from Chloe Kelly (8) and Laura Coombs (45+1).

However, the home team hit back in the second period thanks to a sensational effort from Tobin Heath (54), before substitute Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned them a deserved point.

As a result, United move two points clear of Arsenal, who host Chelsea on Sunday, while Gareth Taylor's team stay fifth in the table, five points behind their city rivals.

How Man Utd maintained unbeaten start to season

United may have headed into this Manchester derby unbeaten and top of the table, but you would not have known it from the opening 45 minutes at the Leigh Sports Village as the visitors raced into a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

City's opener came after a moment of improvisation from Kelly, who somehow managed to flick Steph Houghton's pass into the back of the net after the hosts had failed to clear Alex Greenwood's corner from the right.

The visitors then doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time after a brilliant long-range effort from Coombs left United goalkeeper Mary Earps rooted to her line such was the ferocity of the strike.

However, if City thought they were on their way to inflicting a first league defeat of the season on their arch-rivals, they were mistaken as United responded after the break.

The all-important third goal of a ding-dong contest crucially went the hosts' way, and what a goal it was too as City were punished for trying to play out from the back, allowing Heath a glimpse at goal.

The US World Cup winner still had a lot to do, though, from a tight angle in the box, only to find the back of the net with a powerful drive that flashed past a helpless Ellie Roebuck at the near post.

Thereafter, it was just a matter of time before United levelled matters through Hanson's opportunistic goal after City had failed to deal with a corner, the substitute poking home a rebound with 16 minutes left.

Team news Both sides made one change, with United bringing in Jessica Sigsworth for Kirsty Hanson, while City replaced Gemma Bonner with Demi Stokes.

