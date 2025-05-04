Man Utd Women 2-2 Man City Women: Marc Skinner's side secure third place and Champions League football with draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured third place and Champions League football with a 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford despite seeing Aoife Mannion sent off in the second half.

United only had to avoid defeat to ensure their spot among Europe's elite next season but gave themselves a mountain to climb when Laia Aleixandri and Rebecca Knaak fired City into a two-goal lead.

The former danced into the penalty area and curled home the opener, after United saw a goal disallowed for Elisabeth Terland earlier in the game, before Knaak powered her header home from a corner to double the advantage.

Grace Clinton then drifted in at the back post to pull the hosts back into the fixture, marking a frantic end to the second half, which saw three goals scored in the space of seven minutes.

A tamer second half was then sparked into life when substitute Melvine Malard scored the decisive goal in the fixture but the celebrations were cut short when Mannion was shown her second yellow card of the afternoon, less than one minute after her side drew level.

However, despite being reduced to 10 players for the final 20 minutes, United held on to secure the draw and break the hearts of their rivals in the process.

Skinner's attention turns to recruitment

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner:

"The next question is you've got to recruit the right way. We saw City drop off this year, basically because of injuries. It's not the quality of the team or players, it's the injuries they've had," the boss said.

Image: Manchester United boss Marc Skinners speaks to his players during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City

"In order to qualify for the Champions League [league phase], because that's the next task, you've got to add the depth. But Champions League gives you that, people want to join a Champions League team."

Cushing: We have fallen short but the margin is small

Interim Man City boss Nick Cushing:

"For me, the staff, players, everyone involved, it's about however the game looks, we can find a solution to win, we can do it tactically or with quality but also mentality and character.

"We've not been able to deliver that over the last six to eight games, we haven't won enough games, so we have to take that, but the reality is the margin is really small.

Image: Laia Aleixandri (right) peels away after scoring Man City's opening goal at Man Utd

"I was disappointed we fell the wrong side of the result in League Cup final, I was disappointed we lost the Etihad game against Chelsea.

"I could sit here and say we're not good enough or it's this or that, but we aren't that far away. It's about mentality now and taking this.

"You have to react to these moments and build a belief that no matter how the season looks, we'll win. And we will do that."

Man City fall short in race for WCL

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

A thrilling game at Old Trafford but Man City will be disappointed that they let this one slip.

With a two-goal lead just before the break, they looked to be in control of this one. However, Clinton's effort ignited the comeback for United and Malard then made the difference off the bench.

City pushed to re-take the lead but ultimately didn't make their advantage count on the pitch when Mannion was sent off.

With many of their star players watching on from the stands due to injury, and Leila Ouahabi likely joining them after being forced off, it proved to be just one game too many for Nick Cushing's side.

A thriller at Old Trafford!

Story of the match in stats