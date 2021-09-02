Manchester United Women vs Reading Women: Barclays FA Women's Super League 2021/22 season kicks off live on Sky Sports

Manchester United and Reading will kick off a new season and a new era for the Women's Super League in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday.

It has been a summer of change at Man Utd. Casey Stoney left the club early in the summer, with former Birmingham City Women manager Marc Skinner appointed in her place.

Despite the departure of Lauren James, Tobin Heath and Christen Press in the summer, there have been good additions to the squad as they prepare for a new era under a new coach.

Skinner is looking to help United mount a title challenge after they finished fourth - 10 points behind champions Chelsea - last season. Breaking the hold of the 'top three' would also secure Champions League football next season.

But they come up against a Reading side who are seasoned in the WSL. Last year, they finished in seventh on 24 points - 23 points behind United.

This summer saw them lose key midfielders Fara Williams and Angharad James, but have done some solid business of their own as they look to push further up the table in the current campaign.

After a long road back from an ACL injury, Aoife Mannion is ready for the new Women's Super League season after crossing the Manchester divide this summer.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of the WSL season opener, Mannion said: "I did a lot of my rehab in my parents' garden so I think everyone feels like a different person coming out of the pandemic and that's the same for me. Coming back from that means I don't take for granted being able to play.

"I think the attraction of United speaks for itself. It was a really exciting prospect and I knew a few of the girls and the journey they seemed to be on. It seemed like one I really wanted to be a part of and so it felt natural.

"I did have some good moments in the two years at City and obviously there is always going to be talk when you go from one side of the city to the other, but all in all, I'm really happy, I'm really settled and I'm quite excited for the season."

Skinner: Bring on the challenge

Man Utd Women boss Marc Skinner:

"The whole reason we came to Manchester United was the challenge of being at a club like Manchester United.

"The first challenge is the first game and the first live game so we can't wait; it's going to be wonderful to be part of it.

"It also welcomes in the new era and that feels brilliant too. I feel the energy around the group and how they want to show who they are and what they are."

Chambers excited by big kick-off and new recruits

Image: Reading manager Kelly Chambers is looking forward to the new season

Reading Women manager Kelly Chambers:

"What a way to start. To kick off the league, being the first game live on Sky Sports, it's definitely going to be a game to watch for everybody and I'm really excited to get up there.

"The biggest thing for us when we were recruiting was looking for players who are going to fit our style of play and what experience do they have.

"Tash Dowie coming in is a huge signing for us, we've always been a club that has created so many chances, and we've never really had that prolific goalscorer, so she's going to be huge. Faye Bryson for me has got such a bright future, I've got a full-back who's willing to defend first and foremost, she has that desire to not concede goals, but she also wants to join in attacks and get higher up the pitch which will be great for us.

"Chloe Peplow is a ball-playing midfielder - she's another one that I really want to push and develop - and Gemma Evans, a strong centre-half is going to be fantastic and will really help to strengthen our backline too."

Team news

Both teams are expected to hand competitive debuts to some of their summer signings. Hannah Blundell, Sophie Baggaley, Mannion and Martha Thomas could all be involved for Manchester United, with last season's top scorer Ella Toone expected to lead the line.

Reading have acquired Natasha Dowie, Gemma Evans, Faye Bryson and Chloe Peplow, who will be hoping to make their debuts on Friday. Fellow new signings Deanne Rose and Justine Vanhaevermaet, who have only recently arrived the club, may need to wait slightly longer for their first WSL action.

Opta stats

Manchester United have faced Reading four times in the Women's Super League, losing once (W2 D1), with that lone defeat coming in the latest league meeting between the two sides, at Leigh Sports Village in February.

Manchester United were unbeaten through their first 10 WSL matches in 2020-21 (W8 D2), topping the table on the night of their 10th game - they lost five of their next 12 games in the competition (W7), ultimately finishing 10 points behind champions Chelsea.

Ella Toone led all Manchester United players in the Women's Super League for a host of metrics last season, including but not limited to: goals (9), expected goals (8.05), shots (76), touches in the opposition box (82) and chances created (41).

Manchester United were the only team to not drop a single point from a winning position in the WSL in 2020-21, while opponents Reading dropped the most (13), winning just three of their last nine games when taking the lead (W3 D5 L1).

Although they were one of five teams to register more than 100 shots on target in the 2020-21 WSL (101), Reading posted the worst shot conversion in the division, scoring 25 goals from their 290 efforts at goal (8.6%).

