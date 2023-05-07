Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham: Marc Skinner's side maintain WSL title push with Spurs victory

Man Utd maintained their WSL title charge as they eased to a 3-0 win against Tottenham, who remain in relegation danger.

Marc Skinner's side looked largely comfortable throughout in opening a six-point lead at the top ahead of their rivals' games later in the day, and it was the perfect warm-up for their first major domestic final against Chelsea in the FA Cup next weekend.

Leah Galton capitalised on a mistake from former Man Utd defender Amy Turner to slot home the opener (32). Three minutes later, Alessia Russo (35) doubled the lead with a fine volley, with Galton and Russo now level on 10 goals for the season.

Nikita Parris rounded off the victory shortly after the break (53) to open a healthy lead over rivals Manchester City, although City and Chelsea both play later on Sunday.

"The reality is we have to win our games... We know what we've got to do. I'm pretty relaxed about it," Man Utd manager Marc Skinner told the BBC after the game.

"I'm going to go home after this and until we play Man City [in the WSL on May 21], I don't need to look at it. It's all about us, we'll focus on us and I won't let anything deviate from that."

Tottenham were not without their chances, either - Bethany England twice going close - but some defensive lapses saw them well beaten at Leigh Sports Village. They remain just three points clear of Reading, who occupy the relegation spot, and play them on May 20 in their penultimate game of the season.

How Man Utd eased to victory

Image: Leah Galton scored the opener for Manchester United

Man Utd dominated from the off, with Tottenham goalkeeper Tinja-Rikka Korpela needed to make a string of saves. However, the best early chance fell to Spurs' England. After some sublime one-touch play from her teammates, the Euro 2022 winner burst into the area, easily rounding the oncoming Mary Earps, but her shot was expertly blocked by Maya Le Tissier.

Man Utd continued to push Tottenham further back, and finally made the breakthrough just after the half-hour. Turner's poor pass into space saw a lurking Galton collect before firing home into the far corner with a fine finish.

Russo's second followed quickly - the goals coming either side of a fine Korpela save from a long-range Vilde Boe Risa strike. The resulting corner was recycled back into the area, with the Man Utd striker connecting to send a thunderous volley into the back of the net.

Team news headlines After her winner against Aston Villa, Millie Turner came into the XI, replacing Aoife Mannion. Captain Katie Zelem was suspended with Vilde Boe Risa replacing her in two Man Utd changes.

Tottenham made four changes. Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Kit Graham, Shelina Zadorsky and Jess Naz came into the XI, replacing Becky Spencer, Ashleigh Neville, Eveliina Summanen and Rosella Ayane, who all started on the bench.

But Tottenham offered a timely reminder of just how quickly games can change as they hit the crossbar late in the first half. Jess Naz burst down the left, but her cross into the area was glanced off the crossbar by Celin Bizet.

It took just eight minutes after the break for Man Utd to add a third after another defensive mix-up from Spurs. The attempt to clear Galton's cross from the left was poor from Kerys Harrop and Shelina Zadorsky, with Parris lurking to take a touch before firing home from close range.

Image: Bethany England has a shot blocked by Maya Le Tissier early in the first half

While Korpela did not have to make saves as regularly as she did in the first half, Man Utd continued to pepper the goalkeeper with shots. In fact, it was her opposite number Earps who made a stunning double save to keep her clean sheet intact.

England fired in a cross from the right wing, with Mana Iwabuchi's shot stopped by the Man Utd No 1. Rosella Ayane attempted to reach the rebound, but Earps was there again to deny Spurs. England went close soon after, glancing wide from a corner.

But Man Utd saw the game out in relative comfort, scoring goals and keeping a clean sheet that could be vital come the final day, on May 27.

Skinner: Lots of good bits, but I'm never happy

Man Utd manager Marc Skinner to the BBC:

"I said [in the huddle after the game] we can now switch tact to a different game, a psychological game next week.

"We know we can play and beat any team - we believe that - but now it's about figuring out what it looks like next week for us.

"I always take it game by game and they know if they slip up without concentrating on one game, it's not in their favour. We've been pretty professional and we were professional today.

"We dictated the first half, but got a little bit sloppy in the second half.

"A massive moment was Mary's double save. It shows the world class quality she has. She does nothing for a lot of the game then comes up with that.

"There were lots of [good] little bits, but I'm never happy. The consistency of the second half needs to be improved. We can't do this against Chelsea in the next game."

Jepson: The best team won, but we weren't defeatist

Tottenham manager Vicky Jepson to the BBC after defeat to Man Utd:

"The best team won, for sure. You come to Leigh Sports Village, the place is packed with United fans and we knew it was going to be tough, especially playing against the top of the league, we have to rise to that challenge.

"It's fight or flight mode and today, United played us off the park in moments. I thought we frustrated them for the first 30 minutes but then individual errors have cost us the first goal.

"But they weren't defeatist, they carried on until the final whistle, we had opportunities early on when Beth rounds Mary Earps.

"if they hit the back of the net, they're game-changing moments when we get ourselves back into it and we couldn't find a foothold in the game.

"We're not down and out. It's a good run out for a lot of players that haven't played in a while. We'll regroup."

Manchester United are next in action in Sunday's FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, taking on holders Chelsea; kick-off 2.30pm. Tottenham play their penultimate WSL fixture against Reading on May 20; kick-off 4.15pm.