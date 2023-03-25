Manchester United Women 4-0 West Ham Women: United move top of WSL after Lucia Garcia second-half double

Manchester United moved top of the Women’s Super League thanks to a 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford as substitute Lucia Garcia scored twice.

United's four second-half goals sees them go a point above Chelsea, but the defending champions have two games in hand on Marc Skinner's side, with the Blues facing a trip to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

After a frustrating goalless first half, United clicked into gear when Katie Zelem gave them a 52nd-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Garcia scored her first goal of the evening with a cool finish (65) just 10 minutes after coming on.

Ladd then steered home United's third in the 84th minute before Garcia's stoppage-time goal (90+1) capped off a fine second-half performance from the Red Devils.

West Ham, meanwhile, remain winless in the WSL in 2023, with Paul Konchesky's side staying seventh.

How United moved top of WSL...

Following Arsenal's thumping win over north London rivals Tottenham, United started the game in third as the Gunners went second.

A stop-start first half saw United manage just one shot on target as Leah Galton had a header easily saved on her 100th appearance for the club.

Skinner's side were further frustrated when they had a penalty appeal turned down after West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko pushed Ladd in the back.

But Cissoko did not get away with her reckless tackle on Alessia Russo just six minutes into the second half with referee Emily Heaslip awarding a penalty.

United captain Zelem sent West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold the wrong way to give them the breakthrough.

The home side doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when Ella Toone's through ball found substitute Garcia who finished coolly.

Ladd put the game beyond any doubt with six minutes left as she curled into the bottom corner from Ona Batlle's cut back.

Garcia scored her second in the 91st minute by rebounding home from Martha Thomas' saved shot to send the Old Trafford crowd of 27,919 home happy.

Toone: Skinner shouted at us at half-time!

Player of the match Ella Toone of Manchester United told Sky Sports:

"[We got] a bit of a shouting at half-time and we came out and we played our football.

"It wasn't tactical it was more ourselves, playing with that personality and energy that we pride ourselves on. So it was more the effort we gave.

"He definitely didn't talk to us at half-time, it was more of a shout but it worked!"

Skinner: I had to have choice words at half-time

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner told Sky Sports:

"We are usually very calculated, calm and focused, but we had to have choice words. We weren't good enough in the first half and we weren't bad. But it was a little bit slow especially our build up.

"As the clocked ticked, I knew West Ham's energy levels would stop a bit. But they were great in the first half and stopped us from playing.

"But the reality was to have choice words at half-time as a group and agreed that's not the Manchester United energy.

Then we got the Manchester United energy in the second half."

Asked whether it sent a message to their title rivals, he replied: "It sends a message to us as a team.

"Do not waste 45 minutes against any team. If we look after what we can do, there's a chance you can end up where you want to be at the end of the season. That's something we can learn from."

Konchesky: We caved in | 'We need to stick together'

West Ham manager Paul Konchesky told Sky Sports:

"We knew that Manchester United were going to be strong throughout the game. But especially in the second half, when you take them to 0-0 at half-time, we knew they probably would have a rocket and would come out quick, but we held it for 55 minutes and after conceding the first goal it was always going to be tough to bounce back.

"We caved in a little bit and we conceded more goals than we wanted to. Three out of four goals were probably our fault. We need to stop making mistakes and need to be more ruthless especially in defence and when we go forward.

"We need to start picking up points and hopefully we get back to winning ways next week at home to Liverpool.

"We need to stick together and it is a tough time, but once we get up and running, we will be okay."

Man United are next in action against Brighton on Saturday April 1, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 11.30am, while West Ham host Liverpool on Sunday April 2, kick-off 5pm.