Mansfield 2-1 Accrington: Stags seal promotion to League One

Mansfield finally achieved their promotion dream as a 2-1 home win over Accrington sent them up to League One for the first time since 2002.

The Stags took a second-minute lead when George Maris received the ball back from Stephen Quinn at a short corner and launched a dangerous ball into the six-yard box which found the net off Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh at the near post.

Hiram Boateng then forced a good save from Stanley goalkeeper Radek Vitek low to his right after Davis Keillor-Dunn had helped on a Tom Nichols pass after nine minutes.

Shaun Whalley headed Stanley's best chance of the half straight at Christy Pym from seven yards from a 20th-minute corner in a rare raid forward.

Maris, at full stretch, was just unable to turn a low Lucas Akins cross into a gaping net at the far post after 32 minutes and Keillor-Dunn fired inches over the far angle from 20 yards on 51 minutes.

But the killer second goal came on 63 minutes to seal a decisive third win in eight days.

Keillor-Dunn found Quinn at the near post from the left and, although Vitek saved his first shot, the Irish veteran tucked away the loose ball from close range.

Five minutes from time Leigh pulled one back for Stanley as he controlled and volleyed at goal from 14 yards and the ball deflected past Pym.

Clough: This is for the fans - promotion an unbelievable achievement

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough:

"I feel hugely relieved to get over the line - I didn't want it to go to Saturday or possibly the week after going to Barrow.

"I think the MK Dons result on Saturday gave us a huge incentive to get it done tonight.

"But the season is not over yet. It is in terms of achieving our aim but we still have two games to play.

"So we will do everything we can to beat Gillingham on Saturday and then get something at Barrow the week after.

"It is a special night and an unbelievable achievement for Mansfield to be playing in the league above for the first time in 22 years.

"This is for the thousands that were here tonight, some people have been supporting the club for 50-60 years - it's for them.

"They have seen some quite low times here over the years, so it's lovely they can enjoy tonight.

"Some supporters have said to me it's the best season they have ever seen at Mansfield, not just the promotion but the football - and that is pleasing."