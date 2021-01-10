Marine 0-5 Tottenham: Carlos Vinicius hat-trick sends visitors into FA Cup fourth round

Carlos Vinicius scored a first-half hat-trick as Tottenham avoided an FA Cup third-round upset after easing past non-League Marine 5-0.

The Premier League side, sitting 160 places above their hosts in the football pyramid - the biggest such gap in the competition's history - were given an early scare when Neil Kengni rattled the bar from distance.

Thereafter, though, it was all Spurs, with Vinicius opening the scoring midway through the first half with a simple tap in, before doubling his team's lead with another close-range finish on the half-hour mark.

Image: Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring Spurs' third goal against Marine

Two minutes later, Lucas Moura's curling free-kick made it 3-0 to Spurs and Vinicius completed his hat-trick with a delightful lob eight minutes before half-time.

Sixteen-year-old substitute Alfie Devine completed the scoring with a low drive on the hour-mark as Jose Mourinho's side cruised into Monday night's draw for the fourth and fifth rounds.

How Spurs avoided a cup giant killing

Tottenham arrived at Rossett Park knowing they had nothing to gain and everything to lose in a potential banana skin of an FA Cup third-round clash against opponents sitting in the eighth tier of English football.

However, a 13-minute first-half hat-trick from Vinicius - handed a rare start in attack by Mourinho in a much-changed Spurs starting line-up - ended any dreams Neil Young's side may have harboured of causing the biggest upset in the famous old competition's long history.

Image: Dele Alli started for Spurs and set up Vinicius' opener

It may have been different, however, had Kengni's thumping drive gone in after 20 minutes rather than striking the top of the bar, with Joe Hart thinking the trainee plumber's effort was going over as the back-up Spurs 'keeper withdrew his hand, only to get the fright of his life.

That near-miss seemed to spur the visitors on and soon after Vinicius found himself on the end of Dele Alli's inviting centre across the six-yard box to score at the second attempt, before the forward doubled his side's lead with another tap in after Bayleigh Passant had denied Matt Doherty.

Team news Mourinho started with Joe Hart in goal, while the previously out-of-favour Dele Alli got the nod as the visitors make a whopping nine changes to the side that beat Brentford 2-0 in the League Cup semi-finals in midweek, with just Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura keeping their places.



The home side made two changes to the side that beat Havant & Waterlooville in the previous round. Former Liverpool defender David Raven started, while Ryan Wignall was on the bench

If those were simple finishes, Lucas' strike moments later was anything but as the Brazil international curled home a free-kick from the edge of the box, with his compatriot Vinicius rounding off the first-half scoring with his own eye-catching effort to double his goals tally with his sixth for the club.

Both managers made a raft of changes at the break, with Mourinho bringing on Devine for his debut and the youngster made the most of his chance by becoming his team's youngest-ever scorer aged just 16 years and 163 days with a composed finish at the near post.

Image: Carlos Vinicius (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Marine

However, despite Mourinho introducing Gareth Bale for the closing stages, Marine managed to keep the final score down to 5-0, albeit thanks to a gilt-edged late miss from the previously deadly Vinicius.

What's next?

Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday 13th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:15pm

Marine host Marske United on March 13, while Spurs take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday night (kick-off 8.15pm), with the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.