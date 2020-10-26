Marseille vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Marseille vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Manchester City could be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for a month, boss Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Argentine suffered a muscular problem as he tried to recover match fitness following a knee injury in Saturday's draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

Aguero, who was playing just his third match since June, was withdrawn at half-time and Guardiola is hoping the 32-year-old returns soon.

Guardiola said: "When you are four or five months out (with) knee problems, always you have a risk when you come back of injuries.

"We tried to handle it as well as possible, just 50-55 minutes a game but it was not enough to get fit for the next games. He will be back as soon as possible."

1:03 Pep Guardiola expects Sergio Aguero to be out for a minimum of two weeks after suffering a thigh injury against West Ham last weekend

Aguero joins Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho on the sidelines.

The positive news for City is that defender Aymeric Laporte is fit enough to travel to Marseille for Tuesday's Champions League clash after a knock.

There will be a familiar face in the dugout, with former Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas in charge at Marseille. He is set to welcome back ex-West Ham forward Dimitri Payet after a domestic suspension, but otherwise has no fitness concerns.

