Marseille vs Man City preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Marseille vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Manchester City could be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for a month, boss Pep Guardiola has revealed.
The Argentine suffered a muscular problem as he tried to recover match fitness following a knee injury in Saturday's draw against West Ham in the Premier League.
Aguero, who was playing just his third match since June, was withdrawn at half-time and Guardiola is hoping the 32-year-old returns soon.
Will Man City cope again without Aguero?
Guardiola said: "When you are four or five months out (with) knee problems, always you have a risk when you come back of injuries.
"We tried to handle it as well as possible, just 50-55 minutes a game but it was not enough to get fit for the next games. He will be back as soon as possible."
Aguero joins Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Nathan Ake and Fernandinho on the sidelines.
The positive news for City is that defender Aymeric Laporte is fit enough to travel to Marseille for Tuesday's Champions League clash after a knock.
There will be a familiar face in the dugout, with former Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas in charge at Marseille. He is set to welcome back ex-West Ham forward Dimitri Payet after a domestic suspension, but otherwise has no fitness concerns.
How to follow
Follow Marseille vs Man City with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sport News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.
Opta stats
- Manchester City will meet Marseille for the first time in European competition.
- Manchester City have only won two of their previous seven UEFA Champions League games against French teams (D2 L3), going winless in each of the last four (D1 L3).
- Marseille have picked up just one victory in their last 11 UEFA Champions League encounters with English teams (D2 L8), losing four of the last five matches.
- Manchester City have lost just one of their last 10 away games in the UEFA Champions League group stage (W6 D3), going unbeaten in each of their last six such fixtures (W4 D2).
- Both teams have scored in each of Manchester City's last eight UEFA Champions League fixtures, with the Citizens now on their longest wait for a clean sheet in the competition since between February 2015 & 2016 (9 matches).
- Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City ahead of the 2016-17 season, Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in more goals in the UEFA Champions League than any other player at the club (26 - 17 goals and nine assists).
- Marseille's Dimitri Payet is still looking for his first goal in the UEFA Champions League, having attempted 32 shots without scoring in the competition (21 for Lille and 11 for Marseille).
- Manchester City's Sergio Agüero (35) has moved level with Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man Utd) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal) to one behind the most goals by a player for an English side in the UEFA Champions League (Didier Drogba, Chelsea, 36).