Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough: Britt Assombalonga double as hosts cruise into FA Cup fourth round

Britt Assombalonga struck twice as Middlesbrough hit five second-half goals to thrash Peterborough and reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The League One visitors had battled well in the opening 45 minutes and went close through Ivan Toney, but a much-improved Middlesbrough had too much for them after the break.

Former Posh forward Assombalonga headed in the opener from close range (47) and the floodgates opened for the Championship side.

Middlesbrough defender George Friend (50) tucked in a quick-fire second from Ashley Fletcher's cross, before a stunning 25-yard strike from Lewis Wing (62) put the result beyond doubt.

The hosts didn't stop there, though, with Assombalonga stroking in his second of the game (70) after a smart Rudy Gestede backheel.

And Fletcher (87) rounded off the scoring with a flicked finish from Paddy McNair's cross to send Middlesbrough into Monday's draw in style.