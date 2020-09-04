Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Middlesbrough vs Shrewsbury Town. Carabao Cup First Round.

Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough 4

  • M Johnson (21st minute)
  • A Fletcher (31st minute, 53rd minute)
  • M Tavernier (65th minute)

Shrewsbury Town 3

  • S High (13th minute)
  • J Cummings (60th minute)
  • R Pyke (73rd minute)

Middlesbrough 4-3 Shrewsbury: Ashley Fletcher on target twice in thrilling Boro win

Burton Albion edge out Accrington Stanley on penalties after 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium

Friday 4 September 2020 23:00, UK

preview image 2:05
Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Middlesbrough and Shrewsbury.

Middlesbrough claimed their first home win since Boxing Day as they edged a seven-goal thriller with Shrewsbury 4-3 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Ashley Fletcher scored twice, with Marvin Johnson and Marcus Tavernier also finding the net as Boro made a winning start to the new season.

However, Shrewsbury more than played their part in an entertaining affair, with goals from Scott High, Jason Cummings and Rekeil Pyke ensuring the home side were never able to relax.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion edged out Accrington Stanley on penalties after the all-League One tie ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

preview image 2:05
Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Burton and Accrington.

Lukas Akins put the hosts ahead 13 minutes before the break, but with a clear route to the second round approaching, Cameron Burgess' equaliser eight minutes from time sent the first-round clash straight to penalties.

More on this story

Joe Pritchard and Matt Butcher missed Stanley's first two spot-kicks, while all four of Akins, Kane Hemmings, Stephen Quinn and Neal Eardley scored from the spot to send Albion through into round two.

