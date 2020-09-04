Middlesbrough 4-3 Shrewsbury: Ashley Fletcher on target twice in thrilling Boro win

Middlesbrough claimed their first home win since Boxing Day as they edged a seven-goal thriller with Shrewsbury 4-3 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Ashley Fletcher scored twice, with Marvin Johnson and Marcus Tavernier also finding the net as Boro made a winning start to the new season.

However, Shrewsbury more than played their part in an entertaining affair, with goals from Scott High, Jason Cummings and Rekeil Pyke ensuring the home side were never able to relax.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion edged out Accrington Stanley on penalties after the all-League One tie ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Lukas Akins put the hosts ahead 13 minutes before the break, but with a clear route to the second round approaching, Cameron Burgess' equaliser eight minutes from time sent the first-round clash straight to penalties.

Joe Pritchard and Matt Butcher missed Stanley's first two spot-kicks, while all four of Akins, Kane Hemmings, Stephen Quinn and Neal Eardley scored from the spot to send Albion through into round two.