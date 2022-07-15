Melbourne Victory 1-4 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag claims second pre-season win

Erik ten Hag maintained his winning start to pre-season as Manchester United came from behind to beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 at the MCG.

United were made to work for victory in the first leg of their tour of Australia, with Chris Ikonomidis rounding off a clinical counter to hand Melbourne a shock fifth-minute lead.

But Scott McTominay's deflected equaliser and Anthony Martial's second pre-season goal in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half saw United turn the game around in an instant.

Ten Hag made 10 half-time alterations but United retained control against a tiring Melbourne and, after Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool in Thailand, hit four goals in successive pre-season games thanks to Marcus Rashford's third and a late own goal from Edmond Lupancu.

Man Utd two from two after Melbourne scare

Image: Melbourne Victory's Chris Ikonomidis celebrates after scoring against Manchester United (AP)

United dominated the opening exchanges but were stunned by Melbourne's very first attack. Victor Lindelof failed to intercept a pass which released Ben Folami down the right flank, and his perfectly-weighted square pass was dispatched first time past Tom Heaton by Australia international Ikonomidis.

United's attempts to draw level were consistently repelled by a spirited defensive stand from Melbourne. McTominay saw two efforts from cutbacks on the right blocked, before Bruno Fernandes drew a fine first save from goalkeeper Paul Izzo after being played through on goal by Jadon Sancho's threaded pass.

Image: Harry Maguire returned for Man Utd in Melbourne after missing their pre-season opener against Liverpool

George Timotheou's stunning headed clearance prevented Sancho from hauling United level and it required a strike of luck for Ten Hag's side to restore parity on 43 minutes, with McTominay intercepting the ball and then unleashing a shot which looped into the Melbourne net courtesy of a heavy deflection.

United ensured a frustrating first period ended on a high as they took the lead for the first time. Anthony Elanga cushioned Diogo Dalot's cross into the feet of Martial six yards from goal, and the Frenchman showed great composure to control and then dispatch his second goal of pre-season.

Ten Hag changed his entire outfield during the interval but, thanks to the flare and maturity of youngsters Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, United retained control of the contest and victory was secured 12 minutes from time when Eric Bailly threaded Rashford through on goal, and the England international prodded United's third past the on-rushing Izzo.

Image: Marcus Rashford is congratulated by team-mate Donny van de Beek after making it 3-1 (AP)

After a brief, late cameo from the Melbourne substitutes' bench from former United winger Nani, Tahith Chong ensured further gloss was added to the scoreline when his driving run and cross forced Melbourne defender Lupancu to turn the ball into his own net.

What's next for Man Utd?

United remain in Melbourne for Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace (11.10am), before travelling to Perth to face Aston Villa on July 23 (10.45am).