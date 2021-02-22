Monchengladbach vs Man City: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Monchengladbach vs Man City in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad available for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest.

Centre-back Nathan Ake is their only notable absentee with the Dutchman continuing to train alone after a muscular problem.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is edging closer to a return after three matches as an unused substitute.

Opta stats

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Manchester City are facing each other for the seventh time - this is the most games for both teams against a single opponent in European competition.

Manchester City are unbeaten against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League (W3 D1). However, their only previous encounter in the knockout stages of a European competition saw Gladbach beat City 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the 1978/79 UEFA Cup.

Manchester City have reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the eighth consecutive season, the longest current run for an English club - they will be aiming to make it to the quarter-finals for the fourth straight campaign.

It's been 43 years since Borussia Mönchengladbach were in the knockout stages of the European Cup/Champions League. They lost 4-2 in the semi-finals of the 1977/78 European Cup against Liverpool.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have won only two of their nine home games in the UEFA Champions League (D4 L3). However, they have scored in every single one of these nine outings.

Manchester City have won each of their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 - 4-0 v Basel in February 2018, 3-2 v Schalke in February 2019 and 2-1 v Real Madrid in February 2020.

