Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff City: Boro resurgence continues with win over Bluebirds

Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath struck second-half goals to earn Middlesbrough a third Sky Bet Championship triumph in a row and end Cardiff's winning run.

The Bluebirds had won four in a row before this trip to Teesside but Jones' first league goal of the season in the 56th minute did the damage before Latte Lath sealed a 2-0 victory with six minutes left.

It had been an otherwise largely uneventful evening at the Riverside Stadium with neither side really dominating proceedings in an attacking sense until those goals.

There was a very tentative start. Neither side wanted to press the other, which meant both defences spent a lot of the time knocking the ball around to each other.

That frustrated the fans initially, and the nearest a player came to threatening in the first 25 minutes was when Ollie Tanner was played into space down Boro's left side.

Tanner, one of two Cardiff changes to the team that beat Rotherham, burst into the box before his low delivery was spilled in the six-yard box by goalkeeper Seny Dieng and Middlesbrough cleared.

Dieng was also in the right place to hold a routine Ryan Wintle header from 12 yards soon after.

When Sam Greenwood, one of four changes for the hosts from the side that won at Watford, was handed possession deep inside the Cardiff half, the crowd suddenly had something to shout about.

Greenwood, on loan from Leeds, attacked his marker at pace before firing a rasping drive at goal for Jak Alnwick to turn over for a corner after 26 minutes.

That did at least breathe life into the first half. Dieng did brilliantly to make a save from Karlan Grant when the Cardiff winger tried to slot past him after he had been put through.

Cardiff went close soon after the restart too. Tanner curled against the bar from an angle after turning one way and then the other inside the box.

But Middlesbrough went ahead when Lukas Engel, who has had a slow start since signing from Danish side Silkeborg in the summer, drilled a low cross inside the six-yard box for Jones to slide in and finish.

That prompted Cardiff to push on more. Striker Kion Etete was disappointed not to hit the target with a header from a corner.

But in the 84th minute Marcus Forss' flick on halfway was perfect for Middlesbrough to counter.

Latte Lath's speed got him away from his marker and even though Mahlon Romeo caught him, the Ivorian's turn created the opening to apply the cool finish for his second league goal of the season.

After that Dael Fry and Forss went close to adding to Middlesbrough's lead but Michael Carrick's men had already done enough to seal the points.

The managers

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"Emmanuel, that's two in two for him and we know he has goals in him.

"Between him and Josh Coburn we have very different number nines. Josh did a lot of good things and then Emmanuel came on and had a big impact on the game.

"I'm really pleased, overall there were a lot of good things in the game. We had to make changes for different reasons before the game and we improved as the game went on.

"We managed the game really well second half, the boys came off the bench and made an impact.

"We could sense the frustration in the stadium first half and that doesn't really help the players, but they stuck to it, believed in what we were doing.

"Cardiff were always going to make it difficult and they were on a good run, we knew it would be a tough game. The boys were calm enough and I felt the improvement during the game."

Cardiff's Erol Bulut:

"For both teams in the first half it was a tactical game. The second half we showed tiredness from the travelling from the last games, and also today we had to change a few positions because of injuries. This is not an excuse.

"But I can say tiredness was a little bit (apparent) second half. The first goal changed the game, and if you watch the first goal it was a clear offside.

"After the first goal we had to push more to score. We couldn't manage to score. In the first half we had that Karlan Grant chance, if that goes in it would have been much different.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground regardless. This loss is not the end of the world. We will have a good rest and 100 per cent we have to be on the field again."