Middlesbrough 2-4 Coventry City: Liam Kitching and Ellis Simms both score twice as Sky Blues extend Championship lead to 10 points

Late goals from Liam Kitching and Ellis Simms helped Coventry extend their advantage at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 4-2 win over Middlesbrough.

The Sky Blues landed two early blows in the opening 15 minutes, going ahead through Simms' stunning top-corner strike and Kitching's header.

Boro responded through Morgan Whittaker before the break and levelled minutes after the restart with a Bobby Thomas own goal.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Kitching and Simms both struck within one minute of each other in the final five minutes of normal time to send Coventry 10 points clear of the Teessiders, who drop to third in the table.

New Boro boss Kim Hellberg was introduced to the Riverside crowd before kick-off following his appointment on Monday and Adi Viveash took interim charge of the home side for the final time.

The hosts threatened from the offset when Whittaker's teasing cross was cleared and he was at the heart of further promising chances, teeing up Sam Silvera before having a chance of his own deflected behind.

Despite Boro's bright start, Coventry suddenly took the lead 10 minutes in when Victor Torp weaved through the centre of the pitch and played into Simms on the left, where the striker hit a sweet curling shot into the far top corner.

The visitors quickly doubled their advantage only four minutes later when skipper Matt Grimes launched the ball into the box for Kitching to nod into the top corner.

Coventry looked to pounce again when Simms was played through but was denied by Luke Ayling's brilliant sliding challenge in the box.

Boro began to see more of the ball and replied in the 32nd minute when Alan Browne's cross was flicked by Alfie Jones into Whittaker, who scuffed the ball into the bottom corner.

At the start of the second half, Simms was denied by a big hand from Sol Brynn and Carl Rushworth was called into action at the other end, making a stunning diving save to claw Whittaker's vicious effort away.

Boro then levelled in the 49th minute when a corner delivery was sliced in at the back post by Thomas.

The hosts remained in control and had some dangerous crosses cleared before Coventry had a chance when Thomas' header was held by Brynn.

Another move from the Sky Blues saw Grimes come close from the edge of the area, but his powerful first-time strike smashed straight into teammate Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Boro then had an excellent opportunity in the 75th minute when Callum Brittain hit a pass across the box into Tommy Conway and the striker blasted his effort well off target.

Coventry ensured they extended their lead at the summit with a destructive period late in the game.

Thomas had a strike saved by Brynn and the rebound fell into the path of Kitching to fire home in the 85th minute.

Only one minute later Simms wrapped up victory, nodding home from Jay Dasilva's cross.

The managers

Middlesbrough's interim manager Adi Viveash:

"That five-minute spell - from our great chance at 2-2 and they get the third, we're disappointed with the fourth as well because you're still in the game at 3-2 - that was a bit of a sucker punch.

"I thought it was a high-quality, Championship-level game. I don't think Coventry disappointed.

"I thought we more than played our part in it. We had some key moments at times and had some strong periods in it.

"The key moments didn't go our way and they took advantage of our frailties at certain times.

"We're disappointed with all four goals. You can't concede four goals in any Championship game."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"We keep doing what we're doing, it's so early in the season still. We see the league. No one's stupid. There's good teams around us.

"Ipswich and Southampton and these teams, we know they can go on big runs because they were in the Premier League last year and were working at a different level to us.

"What we're trying to do is do our thing…take the confidence from what we're doing at the moment, but keep our feet on the ground and understand what got us to this place and try to continue it."