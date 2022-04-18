Middlesbrough 0-2 Huddersfield: Jordan Rhodes stars as Terriers damage Boro's play-off hopes

Huddersfield took another big step towards securing their place in the Championship play-offs, and damaged Middlesbrough's hopes in the process, with a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

There was drama midway through the first half when Boro goalkeeper Luke Daniels caught Sol Bamba's backpass, but though the Terriers could not capitalise from the indirect free-kick, they took the lead when Naby Sarr headed in their 20th set-piece goal of the season (41).

Image: Jordan Rhodes scored one and set up the other in Huddersfield's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough

Boro offered an increased threat after the break, but saw their fate sealed with an hour gone, when Jordan Rhodes rounded off a sweeping counter-attack and plundered the second.

The result sees Middlesbrough drop to eighth, two points off the top six ahead of the remainder of Easter Monday's fixtures, with Huddersfield staying third and moving to within a point of second-placed Bournemouth, albeit having played three games more.

How Middlesbrough's top six hopes were hit again

As the high-stakes clash got under way, Middlesbrough's primary threat came from Isaiah Jones, who gave Harry Toffolo a hard time on the right flank, but it was Huddersfield who looked the more likely to draw first blood throughout much of the first half-hour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Middlesbrough centre back Sol Bamba and goalkeeper Luke Daniels both get their wires cross as the Boro keeper catches an obvious back pass.

From nowhere, they nearly did when Bamba flicked the ball back to goalkeeper Daniels; he caught the ball when it looked destined for the net, leading to Terriers players calling for him to be sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Yet the laws of the game state the offence is punishable only by an indirect free-kick, and from the resulting set-piece Daniels made a smart save to deny Rhodes.

IFAB Laws of the Game - Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct "The goalkeeper has the same restrictions on handling the ball as any other player outside the penalty area. If the goalkeeper handles the ball inside their penalty area when not permitted to do so, an indirect free kick is awarded but there is no disciplinary sanction.



However, if the offence is playing the ball a second time (with or without the hand/arm) after a restart before it touches another player, the goalkeeper must be sanctioned if the offence stops a promising attack or denies an opponent or the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Four minutes before the break, though, the visitors did strike. Though carrying a knock after an earlier collision with Marc Bola, Sorba Thomas floated a wonderful free-kick to the far post, which was met by Rhodes, who headed into the path of the unmarked Sarr, who scored for the second game in succession.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield defender Naby Sarr opens the scoring against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough improved to an extent thereafter and were first denied a route back into the game when Lee Nicholls held Marcus Tavernier's cut-back, before Tom Lees made a brave block to charge down an effort from Duncan Watmore.

But within seconds, Huddersfield had doubled their advantage. The hosts had been vulnerable to their hosts' counter-attacking capabilities and paid the price when Lewis O'Brien swept the ball out to Rhodes, who slammed in with his weaker left foot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield striker Jordan Rhodes latches on to a through ball and the finishes superbly into the top corner.

Boro almost found a late way back, when Riley McGree plucked the ball from within a crowd and struck with power, but his shot came off the crossbar, as for the fourth game in succession, Chris Wilder's men failed to score.

Man of the match - Jordan Rhodes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes speaks to Sky Sports after their 2-0 win against Middlesbrough.

Don Goodman on Sky Sports Football:

"I can't believe this man's work today. Don't forget he set up the opening goal and then scored a brilliant one of his own. He has been a constant thorn in Middlesbrough's side."

Micky Gray on Sky Sports Football:

"If managers and coaches who take Jordan on now don't know what his game his, it's a waste of time. His hold-up play isn't the best but when you get him turning and into that 18-yard area, he always wants to score goals. If you provide the service for him, he will score goals for you."

Huddersfield are back in action at 7.45pm on Friday April 22, when they host Barnsley at the John Smith's Stadium at 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, return at 3pm on Saturday April 23, when they travel to the Swansea.com Stadium to take on Swansea.