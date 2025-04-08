Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds: Dan James fires United back to top of the Championship

Leeds returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a narrow 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Daniel James scored his second goal in as many games with a close-range finish just minutes after kick-off at the Riverside, his 12th of the Championship campaign.

Both teams had first-half goals ruled out for offside - Leeds controversially so - and despite a dominant display from the visitors, Boro sparked into life after the break, coming close through Finn Azaz and Delano Burgzorg.

Leeds had a second goal of the evening disallowed for offside after Patrick Bamford found the net against his old club, but they managed to see the game out to return to the Championship summit, while Boro remain in the mix for a play-off spot.

The visitors struck only two minutes in when Manor Solomon broke down the left flank before playing a low pass across the six-yard area, where James managed to fend off Samuel Iling-Junior to stab home as the ball hit the arm of goalkeeper Mark Travers before bouncing over the line.

An energetic start saw James come close again after Brenden Aaronson made a great turn in midfield and played the ball in to the Wales international, but Travers was able to push the strike away.

James continued to impress as he got into another dangerous position and curled a shot over the crossbar.

Boro began to creep into opposition territory, where Azaz had a powerful effort deflected wide and the resulting corner saw Tommy Conway find the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Leeds also had the ball in the net when a curling cross from Solomon reached Ao Tanaka to smash home at the back post, but the offside flag was raised - replays clearly showed the Japan midfielder was onside.

Moments later, a promising chance for Middlesbrough saw an unmarked Kelechi Iheanacho blast a shot over the bar.

Aiming to deliver another early blow, Leeds came close at the start of the second half with a good break stemming from James' mazy run, but Joel Piroe's close-range effort was blocked by Travers.

James' pace caused problems again as the winger broke down the right and unleashed a menacing cross which no one was able to reach.

Boro then had a great opportunity when Iling-Junior raced down the wing and picked out an unmarked Azaz on the right, but he lofted his effort over the woodwork.

A sudden burst of energy saw the hosts threaten again as Burgzorg scuffed a shot wide of the upright before Hayden Hackney's volley from distance was held by Karl Darlow.

Hackney turned provider after threading a great ball in to Burgzorg, who forced Darlow into a low save at his near post.

The Leeds goalkeeper then punched Azaz's free-kick away, allowing his side to break forward and Bamford hit a low finish, which was swiftly chalked off for offside - another decision which appeared questionable.

Boro continued to push in the final stages as Morgan Whittaker blasted an effort over the bar before Leeds cleared a dangerous Iling-Junior cross in stoppage time.

