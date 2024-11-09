Middlesbrough 5-1 Luton Town: Delano Burgzorg scores twice as Michael Carrick's Boro beat lowly Hatters

Middlesbrough piled further pressure on under-fire Luton Town boss Rob Edwards as they cruised to a 5-1 win at the Riverside.

Edwards' underperforming Hatters side crashed to their heaviest defeat of the season as they were comprehensively outplayed on Teesside, with the loss coming almost a year to the day since they held Liverpool to a draw in the Premier League.

While Luton's season continues to unravel, Middlesbrough's is gathering positive momentum after a week that also saw Michael Carrick's side win at QPR.

Their latest success came courtesy of doubles from Delano Burgzorg and Finn Azaz, and a further goal from Emmanuel Latte Lath, with all three forwards exploiting a porous Luton defence.

Middlesbrough were the dominant side from the start, although Hayden Hackney was unable to find the target with a clipped shot after breaking into the right-hand side of the box.

Ben Doak's breaks down the right-hand side were a major factor in Boro's midweek win at QPR, and the Liverpool loanee was at it again as he broke free and pulled the ball back for Luke Ayling, only for the full-back to side-foot a first-time effort high over the bar.

Luton recorded their first effort on goal when Cauley Woodrow fired in a speculative long-range strike that was parried by Seny Dieng, but the home side's growing confidence was rewarded when they broke the deadlock via a well-worked corner routine on the half-hour mark.

Doak broke along the byline to receive a rolled short corner from Azaz, and flicked the ball towards the penalty spot. Burgzorg was waiting, and the Dutchman slotted home a precise first-time finish to claim his first goal since his summer move from Mainz.

It was an excellent opener, but an even better goal was to come as Boro doubled their lead three minutes before the interval.

Having been restored to the starting line-up in place of Tommy Conway, Latte Lath still had plenty to do when he received Azaz's chipped ball forward with his back to goal. The Ivorian displayed neat technical skills to spin away from Teden Mengi, and followed up with a composed finish as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

It was turning into a wretched afternoon for Luton, and things quickly got worse after the interval.

Hackney's 51st-minute pass sent Doak galloping away down the right-hand side again, and when the youngster pulled the ball back into the area, Azaz hammered home a first-time strike.

Three minutes later, and Boro were adding a fourth goal when Azaz turned provider, sending Latte Lath breaking into the Luton 18-yard box. The Ivorian shrugged off Mark McGuinness, and rather than trying to shoot past the advancing Thomas Kaminski, slipped a square pass to Burgzorg, who was able to roll home his second goal of the game.

Luton's consolation goal came with 13 minutes left, with substitute Jordan Clark stroking home after a pass from fellow replacement Tom Krauss.

However, Boro added a fifth in the 87th minute, with Azaz curling home his second of the afternoon from the corner of the box.

Watch five of the best for Boro!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Delano Burgzorg finishes off a well-worked move from a corner to give Middlesbrough the lead at home to Luton Town

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emmanuel Latte Lath with a sublime turn and finish to put Middlesbrough 2-0 up at home to Luton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Finn Azaz makes it 3-0 to Middlesbrough as they completely dominate at home to Luton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Delano Burgzorg scores his second of the game as Middlesbrough make it 4-0 at home to Luton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Finn Azaz scores a stunning second goal at The Riverside as Middlesbrough go 5-1 up at home to Luton

The managers

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"I was pleased with a lot of it. I have to say, though, that I'm not really getting carried away by it because I think we've been doing a lot of that build-up and breaking for some time now.

"The boys were clinical and ruthless, and obviously have a feeling about scoring goals at the moment. They've also been shared amongst the group, which is great.

"But, from that side of things, it wasn't really a big jump for me. Yes, the goals came, so it probably feels like it was. But I think a lot of what we've been doing in terms of building up the play has been good.

"What I will say is that playing against Luton, with the way they play man-for-man, is different, and we had to adapt to it. You're not really getting many passes man-for-man, and I think the first 25 minutes showed that.

"So, it's about trying to be decisive when you do get it, and I thought the boys adapted unbelievably well."

Luton's Rob Edwards:

"It was a really difficult afternoon. My main concern right now is the football club. The supporters are the most important people at any football club, I said that when I first arrived.

"They've spent their hard-earned money either leaving first thing this morning to come a really long way or coming up last night.

"I want to apologise to them. They're my main concern right now. It was obviously a difficult day, and it's one of those days in the end where you want the ground to swallow you up."

On his future at the club: "That is out of my hands. I want what's best for the club.

"If it is (the end), then I've loved my time here. It's been two incredible years where we've had incredible highs and reached heights that we probably never thought we would, or were capable of.

"But right now, results are too inconsistent, and performance have been too inconsistent too. Clearly, I know I'm responsible for that. I love this club, and me and my staff have given everything, and always will. I want what's right for the club."