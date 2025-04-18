Middlesbrough 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: Hosts raise play-off hopes with Tommy Conway’s late winner

Middlesbrough kept their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes alive in dramatic fashion as Tommy Conway’s stoppage-time penalty secured a 2-1 win over a Plymouth side that remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Conway was pushed over by Joe Edwards, who was subsequently sent off, and dusted himself down to successfully beat Conor Hazard from the spot.

Finn Azaz's opener had earlier been cancelled out by Mustapha Bundu, but Conway's winner means Middlesbrough remain just three points adrift of the top six with three games remaining.

At the other end of the table, Plymouth are three points adrift of safety.

Azaz made 28 appearances while on loan at Plymouth prior to joining Middlesbrough, and it took him just 12 minutes to strike against his former side.

Anfernee Dijksteel sent Conway into the right-hand side of the area, and while the forward's chipped shot struck the inside of the post, the ball rebounded kindly for Azaz, who was left with the simple task of slotting home.

That should have been the cue for Middlesbrough to take control, but within five minutes of claiming the lead the home side were shooting themselves in the foot as they handed Plymouth an equaliser.

Aidan Morris failed to control Jonny Howson's pass, and when he tried to rectify his error by stabbing the ball back to goalkeeper Mark Travers, he only succeeded in handing possession to Bundu. The Plymouth striker strode into the 18-yard box and curled into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by their equaliser, Plymouth spent the rest of the first half pushing for an equaliser, and the visitors would have been ahead at the break were it not for two fine saves from Travers.

The Boro goalkeeper parried a well-struck effort from Darko Gyabi after the Plymouth midfielder broke into the penalty area, then produced an even better save with his legs after Ryan Hardie outpaced Howson.

Hardie was presented with another good opportunity early in the second half, but while Gyabi's pull-back teed him up close to the penalty spot, his side-footed effort sailed over.

Marcus Forss headed wide as Middlesbrough threatened at the other end before Hazard made a fine save to deny Conway. The Middlesbrough striker fired goalwards after shuffling the ball on to his left foot, but Hazard got down smartly to turn the ball around the post.

Boro had appeals for a penalty waved away despite Julio Pleguezuelo appearing to catch Whittaker, but referee Anthony Backhouse awarded them a decisive spot-kick in the first minute of stoppage time.

Edwards prodded Conway in the back, sending the Boro striker sprawling and earning himself a straight red card. Conway stepped up and scored the winner from the spot.

The managers

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

To follow...

Plymouth's Miron Muslic:

To follow...