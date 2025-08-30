Middlesbrough 1-0 Sheffield United: Tommy Conway seals win for Boro as beleaguered Blades beaten again

Middlesbrough extended their winning start to the Championship campaign and climbed top of the table with a 1-0 win over rock bottom Sheffield United.

Tommy Conway scored the only goal 19 minutes into the second half to make it four wins out of four in the league for Rob Edwards' side.

But Ruben Selles' miserable start to life at Sheffield United continues, with the Blades still looking for their first point, while away fans at the Riverside chanted for the Spaniard to be sacked.

Boro were the better team from the off.

Sam Silvera has been one of the surprise packages for Boro in the early stages of the campaign after two ineffective loan spells last term, and the left-wingback almost fired Boro into an early lead when he cut in from the left and saw his low shot clip the outside of the far post.

Boro had another good opportunity when Aidan Morris broke down the right and saw his cut-back evade four teammates in red in the United box.

The Blades were fortunate not to go down to 10 men after quarter of an hour when Sydie Peck's tackle on Silvera was high and late, but referee Lewis Smith opted for a yellow card.

Callum Brittain was involved in a lot of Boro's good early play, and when Silvera's initial effort from the right-wingback's cross was blocked, defender Alfie Jones tried his luck from the edge of the area but was denied by goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Hayden Hackney started for Middlesbrough amid ongoing Premier League speculation and it was the midfielder's cross that was headed on to the roof of the net by striker Conway just after the half-hour mark.

United hardly threatened in the first half but there was a scare for Boro 10 minutes before the break when Sol Brynn initially dropped Louie Barry's cross before punching the bouncing ball clear at the second time of asking.

Brittain continued to threaten down Boro's right and his low cross was just out of reach of the stretching Conway.

Hackney almost gifted the visitors the opener on the stroke of half-time when Callum O'Hare pounced on a loose pass in the Boro box, but the midfielder made up for his mistake with a goal-saving tackle to deny Tyrese Campbell a tap-in.

New Middlesbrough loan signings Matt Targett and Sverre Nypan were both brought on to make their home debuts at half-time, and Edwards' substitutions paid off. Manchester City's £12m youngster Nypan found Targett, whose first time through-ball to Conway was perfectly weighted and the low finish into the far corner was excellent.

Sheffield United had a glorious chance to level in stoppage time but substitute Sam McCallum fired over from close range.

The managers

Middlesbrough's Rob Edwards:

"I'm really pleased. I thought overall it was a really good and accomplished performance.

"We deserved to win and I'm really pleased we got it, even if I'd like it to have been a bit more comfortable.

"There's a good feeling around the place and that's great and long may that continue. I want the fans to be able to enjoy watching their team and enjoy those moments and celebrate.

"It's our job to try and provide those good moments and build that connection, but also to make sure we get level ahead of the next game."

Sheffield United's Ruben Selles:

"Listen, I cannot control the situation. I will expect to go to my house tonight and then tomorrow go to work and then continue as normal. It's not in my hands to make a decision.

"And until the very last moment, I will just do my best and try to do my things. When the situation is not in my control, I don't think too much about what is going to happen in the future. Because realistically, I do as much as I can.

"At least if I go out, whether that's tomorrow or if it's in three years, I will always go out with the feeling that I made the decisions that I want to make. Obviously that includes my mistakes, but my decisions were honest and what I thought was the correct thing to do in every single moment."