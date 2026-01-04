Middlesbrough 4-0 Southampton: Morgan Whittaker scores twice in emphatic Boro win

Middlesbrough ended a four-game goal drought in style to move back into the Sky Bet Championship's top two after hammering Southampton 4-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro, who had dropped out of the automatic promotion places after failing to win any of their previous four matches, recaptured their spark after the restart to leave Southampton winless in six matches.

The Saints would have been ahead had it not been for two fantastic blocks from Boro new boy Adilson Malanda, and Kim Hellberg's side capitalised after that.

Morgan Whittaker scored either side of Sam Silvera's clinical 61st-minute strike to wrap up a Middlesbrough win with three goals inside 12 second-half minutes.

And substitute Alan Browne, who was an early replacement for the injured Alex Bangura, added the fourth with 14 minutes remaining as Middlesbrough moved two points clear of third-placed Ipswich. They have also closed the gap to leaders Coventry to six points.

Southampton, who are now eight points shy of the play-off zone, started well enough. Adam Armstrong was the first to go close when he volleyed wide from the edge of the area.

There was also a tame effort from former Middlesbrough forward Finn Azaz before the half-hour mark which trickled wide from 22 yards.

In between those, Middlesbrough had plenty of possession without testing Gavin Bazunu in the visitors' goal.

Southampton had the better of the closing stages of the first half. After Ryan Manning had seen an effort held by Sol Brynn, Flynn Downes had a goalbound effort solidly cleared by debutant Malanda.

Brynn was also equal to a Tom Fellows drive at his near post and minutes before half-time Fellows wasted the best chance of the half when he hammered over after Azaz had threaded a pass through to him.

Malanda, making his first start for the club after gaining international clearance following his switch from MLS side Charlotte FC, also made a stunning block immediately after the restart as he somehow got back to stop Armstrong's effort inside the area.

That proved crucial as six minutes later Middlesbrough had the lead. Matt Targett's slide-rule pass in behind the defence was perfect for Whittaker to roll low and beyond Bazunu in the 54th minute. The flag stayed down and the goal stood.

Just after the hour Silvera delivered the extra cushion. He controlled Luke Ayling's diagonal ball brilliantly before his second touch curled inside Bazunu's far corner.

And five minutes later Whittaker's second, when he turned in Aidan Morris' low cross from the byline, saw Middlesbrough effectively wrap things up.

There was still time for Browne to get in on the act, tapping in from close range after Bazunu could only turn Hayden Hackney's effort into his path.

