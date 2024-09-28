Middlesbrough 2-0 Stoke City: Liverpool loanee Ben Doak scores as Boro ease to home victory

Liverpool teenager Ben Doak's first goal for Middlesbrough helped to earn a 2-0 win over Stoke at the Riverside Stadium.

The Scotland international's first start since moving on loan from Anfield was capped with a predatory finish in the 34th minute, despite claims for offside, to put Boro on track for making amends for a 5-0 drubbing in the Carabao Cup here to the Potters in August.

And when Hayden Hackney's brilliant 20-yard strike, after his own direct run, made it two with 17 minutes remaining, a second defeat in a row was on the cards for new Stoke boss Narcis Pelach that led to jeers from the travelling support.

Stoke, looking for a first win under the 36-year-old Catalan since he replaced Steven Schumacher, could easily have been ahead early on.

A Middlesbrough corner and attack was quickly broken up and the visitors went on the counter. The quick-fire move ended with Bae Jun-ho cutting inside his marker and forcing a low save out of goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The one time Middlesbrough tested the goalkeeper before the half-hour mark was when Doak, selected ahead of Isaiah Jones following the defeat at Sunderland, was fed the ball.

After a few tricks he picked out Hackney and the midfielder's first-time effort was rolled into the arms of Viktor Johansson.

Middlesbrough did get the breakthrough 11 minutes before half-time.

Doak was on hand inside the six-yard box to turn in the loose ball after the diving figure of Johansson palmed Riley McGree's hopeful effort into the winger's path.

The 18-year-old almost turned provider soon after when his cross to the back post was headed down onto the post by striker Emmanuel Latte Lath with Johansson beaten.

Yet, despite Middlesbrough's control, Stoke should have been level. Junior Tchamadeu, however, headed wide when he was picked out in space at the back post by Eric Bocat.

After the restart Latte Lath's curling, right-footed effort was saved by Johansson's outstretched left arm after Aidan Morris' clever run and pass.

Stoke occasionally created decent openings and substitute Sam Gallagher highlighted that again when he headed over Bae's corner.

Head coach Michael Carrick moved to provide Middlesbrough with some fresh impetus with 20 minutes left by replacing Doak for Jones.

That was followed four minutes later by the second. Hackney and Latte Lath won the ball near the touchline and Hackney ran at the Stoke defence, beating Teessider Ben Gibson, before firing inside the top corner from 20 yards.

Finn Azaz could have made it three late on when Johansson and Michael Rose got in a mix up but the forward's 40-yard effort curled wide with the goalkeeper in no man's land.

The managers

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"The all-round team performance I thought was really good, we controlled a lot of the game and also looked dangerous.

"I was most pleased with our work off the ball. They play a similar style to us, we were conscious of the dangers that brings. But I was pleased.

"There was a ruthlessness and aggression to our game, we had a lot of purpose and created a lot of space for Ben, playing from left to right and we stretched the pitch.

"He looked dangerous and might have got another goal or even two. He showed what he is about and is a real threat. He had an impact.

"He is young, but he has the character and personality, and he has come here keen to develop. I wasn't surprised. I was pleased to see what he could do."

Stoke's Narcis Pelach:

"There are positive things. I didn't expect us to have 50-50 of the ball away at Middlesbrough. And we calmed the stadium down by having passes, but I am not happy with just this. We have to be more clinical in the boxes.

"We are building, changing things fast. The fans are right to say what they feel. They want to see us winning, fighting and scoring goals. I understand the frustrations and we have to focus on the things we can control.

"I'm disappointed with the result, as well as with the performance, and we have to be much more aggressive defensively and offensively. I can see the team is organised in one phase or another, but then it is about doing more things, having more crosses, more balls into the box.

"It was not a foul from Koumas, it was a bad decision. I don't want to talk about referees each week, but big moments happen every week. It went the other way, and the players are complaining to the referee. I want them to be stronger mentally."