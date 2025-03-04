Millwall 0-2 Bristol City: Zak Vyner and Harry Cornick net as Robins close on play-offs

Goals from Zak Vyner and Harry Cornick ended Bristol City's winless run on the road as they sank Millwall 2-0.

Long-serving defender Vyner scored just his fourth goal in 221 appearances for the Robins to open the scoring.

Then striker Cornick, making just his third substitute appearance of a frustrating season, wrapped up the victory with seven minutes remaining.

The unlikely duo fired City to a first win away from home in 10 matches - since beating Norwich in November - and lifted them right into the play-off picture, level with on points with sixth-placed West Brom.

Millwall were back in Championship action on the back of their acrimonious FA Cup exit at Crystal Palace on Saturday, where goalkeeper Liam Roberts' reckless challenge put Eagles striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta in hospital.

On Monday Millwall issued a statement condemning "abhorrent online abuse" suffered by Roberts in the aftermath of the incident.

Their defiant fans, criticised for chanting "let him die" while Mateta was receiving treatment on the pitch, held a minute's applause for Roberts in the eighth minute - corresponding to when he was sent off - while singing "there's only one Liam Roberts".

City made the early running with George Earthy, the on-loan West Ham midfielder, firing in a low shot which Lukas Jensen fumbled as he put it wide.

Scott Twine sent a fierce drive narrowly over the crossbar and then forced another save from Jensen from outside the area.

For the Lions, a cross from Japhet Tanganga ricocheted off the back of Tristan Crama's head to bring a first save of the night from City keeper Max O'Leary.

As the first half drew to a close Tanganga, whose own goal gave Palace the lead at the weekend, took aim from 25 yards out but comfortably cleared the crossbar.

City made the breakthrough seven minutes after half-time when Millwall failed to clear their lines following a corner.

Cameron Pring pinged the ball back across goal leaving Vyner, born just down the road from the Den in Southwark, with a simple tap-in.

Millwall tried to hit back and a brilliant run and cross from substitute Aidomo Emakhu saw the ball fall to Mihailo Ivanovic, who blazed over from eight yards.

But Cornick made sure of the victory in the 83rd minute when he slid in the rebound after Sam Bell's shot was saved by Jensen for his first goal in over a year.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"We lacked cutting edge. If you look at their goals, one's from a corner and one's a goal kick. It's not as if they carved through us, it was just basics.

"That's got nothing to do with how we are set up. The biggest frustration is the basics cost us the game without Bristol having to do too much.

"I thought we were better in the second half, so that's frustrating. We can't dwell on it too much, I don't thing we did much wrong."

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"I thought the lads were terrific at what is a difficult place to come to.

"In the second half the first goal came at a really good time for us and we showed a real grit, a real resilience to get through it.

"I've been on at Zak for quite a while about his goals. He's got to carry that threat so I'm delighted he got it.

"It's been a tough year for Harry. He's not had the minutes he would have wanted but I can't speak highly enough of him as a player and a person. I'm delighted for him."