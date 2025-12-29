Millwall 2-1 Bristol City: Macaulay Langstaff bags Lions winner

Macaulay Langstaff's first goal since the opening day of the season gave Millwall a 2-1 victory over Bristol City that moved them back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions.

The Lions went into this game outside the top six and behind their opponents on goal difference, having not won their last four games, and lost the lead given to them by Camiel Neghli when Adam Randell scored his first goal for the Robins.

But Langstaff's poacher's finish with nine minutes remaining lifted them up to fifth and dropped Bristol City down to eighth in the table.

Just over three weeks after the reverse fixture between these two teams ended with a mass brawl after the final whistle, the latest disagreement took just four minutes to occur.

An aerial challenge by Millwall captain Jake Cooper that left Sinclair Armstrong needing treatment for a head injury led to Robins boss Gerhard Struber having an exchange of words with Lions counterpart Alex Neil on the touchline.

Once order was restored, the hosts went ahead in the 16th minute when Zak Sturge's cross fell for Neghli, who took a touch before finding the net, via a touch off Robins defender Zak Vyner, for his first goal since September.

Bristol City's first chance for an equaliser came when Anis Mehmeti had a shot from just inside the box that Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe saved comfortably.

His next save was a little more difficult as the New Zealand international beat away Armstrong's first-time effort from Ross McCrorie's pull-back in the middle of a strong spell from the visitors.

Despite that, the Lions retained their lead into half-time, but that was wiped out four minutes after the restart when McCrorie found Randell in the box and the midfielder opened his account for City.

The away team had their tails up and almost completed the turnaround a minute later when Armstrong blasted a shot from a tight angle into the side-netting.

With all the pressure coming towards the home box, Vyner missed a good chance to put the Robins into the lead when he looped a header from Randell's cross over.

Substitute Emil Riis then threatened when he shrugged off Tristan Crama, but Crocombe was out quickly to make a good challenge on the Danish forward.

Having been under the pump, Millwall found a second wind and retook the lead in the 81st minute when Danny McNamara's shot was not fully dealt with by Vyner and Langstaff was on hand to hook the ball beyond Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

Mihailo Ivanovic almost added a third when he shot into the side-netting but the home team successfully saw out the game for a very important three points.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"I thought the game ebbed and flowed much more extremely than a normal game would.

"I think you can see in recent games that we've been stretched - Hull springs to mind.

"I didn't think Hull were great in the game and took it away from us, I thought we took it away from ourselves by making stupid errors. Then obviously at Derby we concede a late goal, which is unlike us as well.

"So, I think it was really important. Ipswich was a good point, given how the game was, so I just think we needed to get back with a win, especially for the fans."

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"Really frustrated and really disappointed with how we lose this game today.

"I would say there are so many things in this game I'm really happy with - to play an opponent like that with a long-ball strategy and win many first balls and many second balls exactly the way what we want.

"I would say most of the time we controlled the game and not play with the chaos they want, but two times in our box we didn't defend at the level we have to be, especially against Millwall.

"We know how they bring men into the box and this was, in the end, not the level what you need that you can bring points home.

"At the same time, in the second half we scored a goal, we were so in the driver's seat in all directions, we felt we were so much nearer to the second goal than Millwall."