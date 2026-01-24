Millwall 4-0 Charlton Athletic: Lions thump four past local rivals

Millwall consolidated their position in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places by brushing aside south London rivals Charlton with a 4-0 thumping at The Den.

An early own goal from Charlton right-back Kayne Ramsay was added to by late strikes from Caleb Taylor, Luke Cundle and Aidomo Emakhu as the high-flying Lions recorded their fourth win in six league games.

It was also their biggest victory of the season, and it left the abject Addicks hoping the gap between them and the relegation zone would not be narrowed by the later Saturday fixtures.

Millwall were ahead after just seven minutes when Femi Azeez put in a teasing cross that was touched by Charlton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski on to the unwitting Ramsay, who put into his own net.

The Lions threatened a second when Tristan Crama put in a cross that Josh Coburn headed over, with Charlton struggling to deal with the hosts' threat from out wide.

But the Addicks soon had a chance of their own when Tyreece Campbell got in behind and was denied by a decent save from Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

His opposite number, Thomas Kaminski, was then called into action after 20 minutes when the Belgian had to beat away an effort from the lively Azeez.

Millwall then ought to have doubled their lead when Camiel Neghli cut the ball back and Azeez, their top scorer this season, miscued completely.

Then came an even more glaring miss as Azeez broke away down the left before putting across a peach of a ball that Coburn somehow put wide from inside the six-yard box.

The hosts knew they should have been more than 1-0 up at half-time, but they continued on the front foot after the break as Azeez zipped a low shot wide from 25 yards.

It looked as though Millwall finally had their second in the 52nd minute when the unmarked Azeez headed in a superb cross from Alfie Doughty, but an offside flag reprieved Charlton this time.

The chances continued to come the Lions' way, with substitute Emakhu advancing into the area before blasting a shot into the side netting.

Eventually, the home side put a match they dominated to bed in the 81st minute when centre-back Taylor rose high to head in Doughty's corner for his third goal of the season.

Alex Neil's side did not stop there as Azeez won a penalty after being tripped by Reece Burke and although Neghli's tame spot-kick in the second minute of stoppage time was saved by Kaminski, the taker got to the rebound to square for Cundle to bundle in.

Charlton had their noses rubbed in it further a minute later when Ramsay's header went straight to Emakhu, who controlled before firing into the bottom corner.

