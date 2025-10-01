Millwall 0-4 Coventry: Haji Wright double steers Sky Blues up to second in Championship

Haji Wright added two more goals to his early-season collection as Coventry dismantled Millwall 4-0 at The Den.

United States international Wright is the top scorer in the Championship with seven goals after his double against a Lions side who became the latest to feel the power of the Sky Blues' rampant attack this season.

Frank Lampard's side remain unbeaten in the league and closed to within two points of pacesetters Middlesbrough after taking their goal tally to 22 goals in eight matches.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had a great chance to open the scoring for Coventry in the ninth minute when he headed Victor Torp's corner into the side netting from close range.

The Sky Blues came close again when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's pull-back reached Torp who had his first shot well blocked before his second clipped the outside of the post.

A mistake then led to Coventry taking the lead in the 29th minute as Tristan Crama's loose touch led to him losing the ball to Thomas-Asante who charged into the area and rounded Steven Benda before squaring it to give Wright the simplest of tap-ins.

Camiel Neghli had a decent opportunity to level for the Lions but struggled to bring Billy Mitchell's lively pass under control before prodding a tame shot wide.

The away side deservedly went into half-time in front, although it could have been even better for them had Sakamoto not had a goal chalked off for offside in the build-up.

Millwall looked brighter in the early stages of the second half, with the ball unfortunately bobbling off captain Jake Cooper after neat play involving Luke Cundle and Joe Bryan.

Having absorbed plenty of pressure since the restart, Coventry almost doubled their lead when Cooper got in a vital block to prevent Sakamoto from turning in Wright's low cross.

The Sky Blues got the second after 66 minutes when Milan van Ewijk sent in a cross from the right that was met by a thumping header by Wright, who bagged his second.

The result was then put beyond all doubt by the visitors in the 81st minute when the Lions could not deal with a Matt Grimes free-kick, with Bobby Thomas looping a header against the crossbar before Ellis Simms nodded in from almost on the line.

Just to prove this was not Millwall's night, a terrific volley from Neghli from the edge of the box crashed against the post.

Coventry then rubbed their noses in it further with three minutes left when Van Ewijk cut the ball back for Kaine Kesler-Hayden to open his account for the club via a slight deflection.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"I thought we had as many opportunities as Coventry did, but we weren't clinical enough and obviously the first goal affects the game.

"We make a mistake, they manage to then go and capitalise.

"I thought you could see after that there were a few misplaced passes probably in the next two or three minutes after that - you could see that it certainly rattled us a little bit.

"I thought we started the second half really well, we had a couple of really good opportunities to get the next goal, didn't take any of them."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"A really good performance because that's a tough place to come - it's a strong squad, strong team they have and the feeling is the stadium is hard to come here and get tight wins, let alone finish the way we did.

"Everything was spot-on from the lads in a busy week - to come here in the middle of the week is a tough challenge.

"It was great how we started the game, great how we dealt with everything in between, great how we finished the game.

"We changed the system after we went 2-0 up and blocked off a lot of the problems they could give us, which they sort of did at times, but the lads dealt with all that tactical stuff really well.

"He (Wright) has gone up levels because he's easy to work with, he wants to get better and I think we're seeing the progression of him."