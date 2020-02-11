Millwall 1-1 Fulham: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scores controversial equaliser at The Den

Fulham missed the chance to leapfrog Leeds into the Championship automatic promotion spots as a controversial Millwall equaliser forced them to settle for a 1-1 draw at The Den on Wednesday night.

The division's top scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, put Scott Parker's team ahead with his 21st goal of the campaign (3), but Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's strike five minutes later was allowed to stand despite the Iceland striker having strayed offside.

Jed Wallace passed up the opportunity to put the Lions ahead with a missed penalty midway through the first half (22), but though the Cottagers dominated possession after the break, they could not find a winner.

The result leaves Fulham level with second-placed Leeds on 56 points, while Preston's victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium means the gap between Millwall and the play-off positions is extended to seven points.

How Fulham were controversially held at The Den

With both sides fully invested in the Championship promotion race, the stakes were high in south east London. Therefore, there was no doubting the opening goal could prove pivotal and it came inside 180 seconds, before either side had managed to get a foothold in the game.

Image: Tom Bradshaw of Millwall is challenged by Denis Odoi of Fulham

Harry Arter - making his first start since October 19 - exchanged passes with Joe Bryan on the right-hand edge of the penalty area, before the latter curled a delightful ball towards the penalty spot where Mitrovic was waiting to slide beyond Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Lions have proven themselves to be a different animal in front of their own fans and it wasn't long before they had hauled themselves back on level terms when Bodvarsson hooked the ball home at the far post after a flick-on by Tom Bradshaw.

But there were furious appeals from the Fulham players who were convinced the striker had strayed offside in the build-up. Replays later showed they were right to feel aggrieved, but after consultation with his linesman, referee Andrew Madley awarded the goal.

Team news Gary Rowett made three changes to the side that lost 2-0 to West Brom on Sunday, as Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson replaced Shaun Williams, Aiden O'Brien and Matt Smith.



Meanwhile, Scott Parker made two changes for Fulham; Harry Arter and Aboubakar Kamara started in place of Kevin McDonald and Ivanb Cavaleiro.

The intensity of the hosts did not wane there and after Mahlon Romeo was upended by Bryan inside the area, Wallace had the chance to put Gary Rowett's side ahead for the first time in the game. He opted for power over placement, but blasted the ball over via the top of the crossbar.

Clearly keen to put right the disappointment of the first 45 minutes, Parker sent his players out to cause Millwall issues. But though it looked as if a winner from the visitors was a mere formality, it was not until the second minute of stoppage-time they threatened to score it.

Substitute Neeskens Kebano connected with a whipped corner from the left to the near post, but the DR Congo international could only glance a header onto the crossbar, where it was swiftly hacked away.

Man of the match - Michael Hector

Having spent last season on loan to Sheffield Wednesday from Chelsea, 27-year-old Hector hadn't played a league game since May 5. It's something that's quite hard to believe given just how well he's done since an £8m move to Craven Cottage last month.

⭐️Michael Hector is tonight's man of the match



🥇Most touches (107)

🥇Most passes (98)

🥇Most passes oppo. half (43)



🔥 @FulhamFC are unbeaten in his 6 @SkyBetChamp apps this season pic.twitter.com/2eYkmwH5aB — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 12, 2020

The trip to The Den saw him make his sixth league appearance for the club, with Bodvarsson's early equaliser just the third goal they've conceded during that period. His presence at the back has brought a much needed lift at a crucial point in the season.

What the managers said…

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "I thought it was much better. I thought it was two teams really giving the game a go and it looked like a really good game to watch from the sidelines.

"I have to say, I wanted a reaction from the players; in some ways, if we play like that in the first half, if we'd have lost the game, I'd be sat here quite pleased with that performance because it shows what we can do, particularly in that 5-3-2."

Fulham's Scott Parker: "For me it's clearly two players offside and everything you work in your box in terms of clearing the box from set-plays against a team like Millwall is exactly what we did. You'd like to think the officials would get that. I feel it dented us a little bit.

"I do keep saying that the only thing we can control is ourselves and we came into tonight wanting to get three points. We've not done that. We're six unbeaten now and if you can't win these games, you certainly don't lose them. We dust ourselves off and get ready for Saturday."

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday, January 15 at 3pm. Millwall travel to Deepdale to face Preston, while Fulham host Barnsley at Craven Cottage.