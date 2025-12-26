Millwall 0-0 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys held to goalless draw at The Den on Boxing Day

Top-six Championship hopefuls Millwall and Ipswich played out a goalless draw in the lunchtime Boxing Day clash at The Den.

Millwall, now winless in four league matches, came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions, only be denied by some good goalkeeping by Ipswich's Christian Walton.

The Tractor Boys were hoping to apply pressure on the top two but found it hard to get going.

Lions captain Jake Cooper carved out the game's first chance after five minutes when his cut-back found Mihailo Ivanovic, whose shot was pushed out by Walton.

The Ipswich stopper then denied the Lions again when he produced a good save to keep out a towering header by Caleb Taylor from Alfie Doughty's corner as the hosts made a strong start.

Jaden Philogene had his first sight of goal for Ipswich, as they grew into the contest, when he was allowed to cut inside before firing a shot over from just outside the area.

A sloppy pass out from the back by Tractor Boys skipper Dara O'Shea then led to Camiel Neghli's low shot from 25 yards being held by Walton as Millwall continued to look the more likely team to break the deadlock.

Despite having the better of the first half, they were unable to force a breakthrough before the break and Ipswich are likely to have been the happier of the two sides as they returned to the changing rooms still level.

Ivanovic was the first to threaten in the second half when the Serbian striker produced a volley from outside the area that bounced awkwardly in front of Walton, but he still managed to keep it out.

Philogene continued to look the most lively of Ipswich's attackers as he was able to cut inside from the left before his shot was gathered by Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe at the second attempt.

At the other end, Tristan Crama chipped the ball across from the right but Aidomo Emakhu was unable to keep his tricky volley down.

Philogene threatened again when he sat down a defender before his shot was saved by Crocombe, with Ipswich substitute Sindre Walle Egeli shooting just wide of the near post soon after.

Neghli had the ball in the net for Millwall in the 82nd minute when he ran on to Taylor's through ball and rounded Walton before rolling in, but the offside flag was already up as the game ended in stalemate.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"For the qualities we know Ipswich have got, and how stretched we are at the moment - having to take Billy [Mitchell] off after 70 minutes to protect him - I thought the lads did extremely well.

"I was really pleased with the effort they put into the game, I didn't think we deserved to lose the game by any stretch - if anything, if any team would have nicked it, it would have been us nicking it, rather than them.

"Saying we held on [for the draw] does us a bit of a disservice, albeit we did concede the ball but I don't think we were getting peppered by any means.

"The only one I can remember was when it was across the face and Joe [Bryan] hooks it out for a corner, but I thought we were good value.

"I thought keeping the clean sheet was important - obviously, the last couple of results haven't been great and we needed to make sure we didn't lose."

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

"I thought we found some great spaces against one of the best pressing teams in the league.

"I thought we played through their press and controlled their press really, really well, we got into great situations carrying the ball through the middle of the pitch, working to wide areas, one-v-ones down the side of the box.

"If you get to that point, you feel you've had to do a lot of good things in the game. We created some chances and even with the shots we had, on another day one could go in and we can win the game 1-0 - I don't think that's too far away.

"But also we could have done a little bit better on the last pass sometimes and we could have had even more big chances.

"So, disappointed not to have got the goal but I don't think we were far away from it."