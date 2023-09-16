Millwall 0-3 Leeds: Joel Piroe's double powers Daniel Farke's side to second win of Championship season

Millwall vs Leeds United. Sky Bet Championship.
The DenAttendance17,909.
Report and free match highlights as Leeds saw off the challenge of Millwall in impressive style, with Joel Piroe scoring a superb double; Georginio Rutter added gloss to the scoreline late on; Leeds rise to 10th in the Championship table, while Millwall slip to a disappointing 18th
Sunday 17 September 2023 14:21, UK
Leeds eased past Millwall 3-0 thanks to Joel Piroe's double and a well-taken goal from Georginio Rutter as Daniel Farke's side earned their second win of the Championship season.
The 15th-minute opener was shrouded in controversy, with the hosts aggrieved a foul was not given on Kevin Nisbet in the build-up, before Piroe raced downfield, linking superbly with Wilfried Gnonto and Rutter, and dispatched a cool finish.
Scorer Piroe was actually the one to collide with Nisbet, which referee Chris Kavanagh deemed to be merely a coming together - an incident Millwall failed to recover from, prompting somewhat of a second-half collapse.
Gary Rowett's side emerged from half-time in better spirits, but failed to truly test a less-than-comfortable Illan Meslier, other than a tame Tom Bradshaw strike. The Leeds goalkeeper had flapped at a few set-pieces, but Millwall failed to capitalise.
Two quick-fire goals in the space of four second-half minutes then sealed the Londoners' fate, scored by Piroe (77) and Rutter (81), to give Leeds their first win at Millwall in over 11 years, and ensure they stay within touching distance of the division's genuine promotion contenders.
They rise to tenth, while Millwall slip to a disappointing 18th.