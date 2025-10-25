Millwall 1-0 Leicester City: Femi Azeez scores only goal as Lions sink Foxes

Femi Azeez's goalscoring streak continued as Millwall made it four Sky Bet Championship wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over Leicester at The Den.

Azeez has scored in all four of those as his well-taken winner kept the Lions - who had a penalty from Mihailo Ivanovic saved in the second half - third in the table.

For the Foxes, however, this was a second defeat of the week and the team relegated from the Premier League last season have now won just one of their last eight games.

Despite going into the game in worse form, Leicester began the most purposeful and had a good opening after 10 minutes when Aaron Ramsey shot straight at Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Image: Harry Winks of Leicester City in action with Luke Cundle of Millwall

But they almost handed the home side the lead two minutes later when goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk had to make amends for a poor kick by keeping out Azeez's shot with his right foot.

Azeez was the threat again for the Lions when his effort across goal was parried by Stolarczyk, with the rebound just evading the lurking Ivanovic.

The hosts had settled well after weathering the early storm from the Foxes, but after previously creating chances against the run of play, they struggled to do likewise after starting to control proceedings.

But they found a breakthrough in the 44th minute through a now familiar route as Azeez superbly brought down Casper De Norre's long ball in the area before lifting his shot beyond Stolarczyk.

That gave Millwall a half-time lead they will feel they deserved, and Leicester suffered a further setback early in the second half when they lost Ramsey, one of their brighter performers, to injury.

The Lions had a huge opportunity to double their lead in the 56th minute after Harry Winks wiped out Azeez inside the area to concede a penalty, but Ivanovic's kick was saved by Stolarczyk who guessed correctly in diving to his right.

Azeez continued to torment the visiting defence - who had just been given a huge let-off - as he bent a shot wide from outside the area having cut in from the right wing.

An equaliser for Leicester did not appear to be forthcoming, with their first threatening effort of the second half being an overhead kick from substitute Julian Carranza that flew over in the 76th minute.

Jordan James then bent wide from outside the box as the Foxes' urgency unsurprisingly grew in the game's closing stages.

The closest they came to snatching a point, however, was in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Patson Daka's header from James' cross was held by Crocombe.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

"It felt like a big win because, in this narrative, I think - because this has happened at a lot of clubs, it's not the first time it's happened to me - there's always 'oh, we've won a few, we're going to lose the next one'.

"Then when you win the next one, the feeling changes, doesn't it?

"I think today, with the level of opposition we were playing against, it was certainly going to be a test of our credentials, in terms of where are we as a team.

"With the game itself, I think the manner of the win was probably the most pleasing because I've seen so many games like that where it's a smash-and-grab and we nick a 1-0.

"That certainly wasn't one of them, for me. However, when we need to put bodies on the line, make blocks, defend one-v-one, we always do that, we always dig in."

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"Not the result we wanted. We were looking for a reaction after Tuesday. In terms of performance, I think the first 15 minutes were quite good, we started the game quite well.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't take the lead but slowly in the middle (of the first half) through their set plays, especially the long throws, a couple of free-kicks we should not have conceded, that changed the momentum.

"During the next 15-20 minutes Millwall is pushing more, we were not able to use the space, they got in behind because they were pressing more aggressively.

"Then it was definitely very disappointing to concede this late goal in the first half. Through the minutes in the second half it became more emotional, so we tried to change things.

"Unfortunately, it was not good enough, so credit to Millwall, they are in a good dynamic, they defend well, they managed the game well. It was good for them and we couldn't change that."