Millwall vs Luton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could reshuffle his starting line-up again. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson were both dropped to the bench for Sunday's win over Brentford following illness, and are pushing to return.

The Lions could be forced to give a late fitness test to Shaun Williams, who struggled through the later stages of the win over the Bees with a dead leg. Goalkeeper Frank Fielding (quad muscle), Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (ribs) are expected to remain sidelined.

Luton boss Graeme Jones also has plenty to ponder in the wake of his side's 3-0 defeat at Bristol City. Jones has blamed fatigue for his side's poor form but could be forced to name a similar line-up given a lack of options.

James Shea, having himself recently recovered from concussion, is set to continue in goal in place of the injured Simon Sluga. Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Brendan Galloway (patella) are both still sidelined for the Hatters.

Recent form

Millwall's form over the festive period has been mixed, though it has improved along the way. They started with a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on December 21, drew 1-1 with Cardiff on Boxing Day, and beat Brentford 1-0 on December 29.

Luton, meanwhile, last tasted victory against Wigan on December 7 and have lost four of their last five games, the last of which was a 3-0 reverse away at Bristol City.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Millwall are set to host Luton in a league match for the first time since March 2008, when they played out a 0-0 draw in League One.

Luton haven't won an away league match against Millwall since May 1999, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tony Thorpe.

Millwall and Luton have met on New Year's Day once before, with the Hatters winning 2-1 back in 1972.

Luton haven't played an away Football League match on New Year's Day since 2003, losing 2-1 at Chesterfield. They've only won once away from home on January 1st in the top four tiers, a 1-0 win at Coventry City in 1987.

Millwall have only won one of their last six Championship games against promoted sides (D2 L3), with their most recent being a 1-2 defeat at home to Barnsley in December 2019.

In this season's reverse fixture between Millwall and Luton (1-1 in October), both teams had the same number of shots (13) and shots on target (4).

Prutton's prediction

Can Millwall force their way into play-off contention? They are only a couple of points off the top six now and the division is wide open right now.

Luton are on a dreadful run of form and don't look to have any confidence at the minute. It is a big ask for them to go to The Den and get anything on New Year's Day.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1