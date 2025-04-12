Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough: Camiel Neghli secures narrow win for Lions

Camiel Neghli's first goal for Millwall pushed his side into the thick of the play-off picture in the Sky Bet Championship as they dug out a 1-0 victory over fellow chasers Middlesbrough.

The strike from the Lions' record signing, who later went off injured, eight minutes after coming off the bench was enough to put Alex Neil's side within two points of sixth-placed Coventry, who travel to Hull on Monday.

It also put them level on points with their visitors, whose own play-off push has stuttered while Millwall's has suddenly kicked in, as they fell to back-to-back defeats.

Image: Camiel Neghli of Millwall celebrates scoring his team's first goal

Millwall had the game's first half-chance with under a minute played when Tristan Crama was unable to keep his header down from Joe Bryan's free-kick.

It was the beginning of the Lions having the better of the opening stages, albeit without any clear sights of the Middlesbrough goal.

The visitors grew into the contest, however, and a good opportunity went begging when a poor clearance went straight to Hayden Hackney whose mishit shot bobbled wide.

The best opening of a scrappy first half came three minutes before the break when Anfernee Dijksteel played the ball across for Morgan Whittaker, whose wait for a Boro goal continued as he shot tamely at Lukas Jensen.

That was the only shot on target before the players went in for half-time, with both sets of supporters left hoping for much better when they returned.

Millwall's were almost celebrating within four minutes of the restart when a long throw fell for George Honeyman, whose low shot was well saved by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Another Ryan Leonard long throw then caused problems for the visitors, with Travers needing to push out a header from second-half substitute Macauley Langstaff.

Hackney then bent a shot off target for Boro from just outside the area before an ambitious effort from Femi Azeez travelled wide for the hosts.

The breakthrough then came for Millwall after 65 minutes when two substitutes combined as Azeez's cross was diverted off a defender into the path of Neghli, who controlled before firing into the bottom corner.

Middlesbrough searched for a way back into the contest, with Finn Azaz letting fly from outside the box with an effort Jensen got his fingertips to as it flew over.

Unfortunately for Neghli, it turned out to be a bittersweet afternoon as he went off with a pulled hamstring to cut short his first appearance since injuring an ankle in the Lions' FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace six weeks ago.

The Dutchman can, however, celebrate a third straight win for his side, with Jensen making a big save to deny Marcus Forss in the second minute of stoppage time.

The managers

Millwall's Alex Neil:

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

