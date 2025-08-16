Millwall 0-3 Middlesbrough: Hayden Hackney, Alfie Jones and Delano Burgzorg steer Boro to victory

Alfie Jones struck his first goal for Middlesbrough in a 3-0 victory at Millwall that secured back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Championship for new boss Rob Edwards.

Not since 1994 - the club's last season at Ayresome Park - had the 'Boro started a league campaign by winning both of their opening two fixtures, but that statistic was finally put to bed thanks to a fine second-half performance.

Jones added to Hayden Hackney's opener, with Delano Burgzorg notching a late third as Middlesbrough put their embarrassing Carabao Cup loss against Doncaster in midweek well and truly behind them.

Millwall looked the more likely side to open the scoring in the early stages, repeatedly finding joy down the right wing but unable to get the final ball right.

It took 20 minutes for the hosts to have their first decent chance as Femi Azeez's cross picked out Camiel Neghli, but the Algerian was unable to direct his header on target.

Against the run of play, Middlesbrough threatened when Sam Silvera's put in a great ball from the left that Morgan Whittaker could not react to in time, and the ball bobbled off him and wide.

The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock in the first half was four minutes before the break when Casper De Norre's shot was brilliantly cleared off the line by 'Boro right-back Luke Ayling.

There was still time before the break, however, for Tommy Conway to be booked for diving when he went to ground after being challenged by Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda inside the area.

Four minutes into the second half, Middlesbrough were ahead when debutant Sontje Hansen put Whittaker in behind down the right and his cut-back was slammed in from around the penalty spot by Hackney.

The lead was almost quickly doubled when Callum Brittain won the ball back in the Millwall area with Benda blocking his shot from point-blank range.

Somehow Millwall did not draw level in the 53rd minute when Azeez's cross was met by a diving header from Coburn that hit both posts but stayed out.

The visitors continued to threaten as Silvera's shot looped up awkwardly after a deflection and dipped narrowly over the bar.

Substitute Finn Azaz then bent a good effort over the top as 'Boro looked more likely to add to their advantage than the Lions did to equalising.

That killer second goal duly arrived in the 87th minute when Millwall were unable to clear a Hackney corner, leading to Jones thumping high into the net.

Burgzorg then added a third deep into stoppage time when he brought down Azaz's ball over the top before finishing beyond Benda to complete a superb afternoon for the visitors.

