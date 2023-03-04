Millwall 2-3 Norwich City: Canaries battle past Lions at The Den

Play-off hopefuls Norwich climbed into the top six after ending Millwall's long unbeaten home league record at The Den with a 3-2 victory.

The hosts took the initiative through Tom Bradshaw, whose clinical one-on-one finish was cancelled out just before the interval as Jacob Sorensen steered the Canaries onto level terms.

Bradshaw's own goal and Gabriel Sara's strike secured the win for the visitors in the second half as they picked up their first away triumph in three games.

The hosts made for a nervy end as Zian Flemming headed home to apply late pressure but Norwich hung on to condemn Millwall to a first defeat at home since mid-September.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a surprise appearance as part of a sold-out capacity crowd.

The Swiss football administrator had attended a conference in London this week.

Gary Rowett's side started on the front foot hoping to extend an unbeaten streak to five matches and they took the lead in the 20th minute.

Flemming fastened onto a header in the middle of the park that pierced the Canaries' back line and released Bradshaw through on goal.

The Millwall striker broke onto the loose ball and guided his effort beyond a motionless Angus Gunn.

The Lions nearly doubled their lead moments later as Flemming burst into a pocket of space deep in Norwich territory. The Dutchman freed Oliver Burke who steered just shy of Gunn's far post.

The Canaries soaked up Millwall's early pressure and found an equaliser seven minutes before the interval.

A well-worked corner from the right caught the home side flat-footed, allowing Sorensen to turn home the cross into the bottom corner.

David Wagner's side steered their noses in front early in the second half.

Onel Hernandez prodded a dangerous ball into the box from a short corner that nicked the back of Bradshaw's calf and turned the ball inadvertently into his own net.

Sara extended the visitors' lead in the 65th minute. The Brazilian turned on a sixpence in the Lions box and rifled his effort into the net via the underside of the bar - his third goal in five games.

Millwall fought back and Flemming rose to meet a corner from the right as the Dutchman nestled a header low beyond Gunn with seven minutes remaining.

Rowett's side came agonisingly close to completing the comeback. Bradshaw pummelled a shot from the left on an angle but Norwich were able to scramble the ball to safety.

It is a sixth win in nine league games under Wagner for the Canaries, who had previously lost on 10 of their last 14 league visits to London.

The managers

Millwall's Gary Rowett:

"We conceded a really poor goal and had bits of fortune that have gone against us. For their first, the shot doesn't look like it's going to cause us any real problems but just flips in off Zian (Flemming).

"They then had a 15-to-20-minute spell where Norwich used that confidence but I'm disappointed how we gave the goal away. It's a quick corner and we let their player run off us, then it hits Bradders' shin and goes in. We worked incredibly hard to be in the game."

Norwich's David Wagner:

"It is only three points but it feels massive. Yes, we are in the top six now but it didn't matter eight weeks ago so it shouldn't matter now. The only important thing for us to focus on is Sunday and the game against Sunderland. On Monday, we start our training week and prepare everyone as well as we can. It is for sure an advantage not to play in midweek but you have to use it and we did.

"You have to play with tempo and intensity to exploit spaces later in the game. I was very happy we continued the pressure into the second half. It is an advantage and I like that we were able to make it count. The energy they [the fans] gave us was important. We have taken this energy and used it on the pitch as well. Wins like this in the past, and a moment like today, need to come together to create something."