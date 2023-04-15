Millwall 2-0 Preston: Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming seal huge win for Lions in play-off race

Millwall ended their four-match winless run in the Championship with a 2-0 victory over fellow play-off contenders Preston at the Den.

Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming struck to leave the Lions fifth in the table.

The first chance of the contest fell to Preston when former Millwall loanee Troy Parrott found some space in the box but failed to trouble goalkeeper George Long.

The hosts were then forced into an early substitution with Scott Malone having to replace Murray Wallace after just six minutes.

But despite having not scored in their previous four games, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 14th minute when Bradshaw headed in Flemming's inch-perfect cross for his 15th goal of the season.

Just three minutes later, Preston almost found an equaliser. Long made a superb double stop to firstly deny Josh Onomah and then Parrott's follow-up.

Gary Rowett's side had the fourth best defence in the Championship coming into this match and they were made to work throughout as Preston were always a threat.

Everton loanee Tom Cannon's goals have been behind North End's recent surge up the Championship table, including four in his last three games.

He got his first sight of goal in the 19th minute but his effort was blocked. Seven minutes later, he fired a shot wide of the far post.

North End's dominance was evident and Long was forced into another save, denying Andrew Hughes in the 32nd minute.

The hosts had the first chance of the second period, Malone's free-kick was headed down into the ground by Shaun Hutchinson but did not prove a problem for Preston keeper Freddie Woodman.

Defender Hughes, who tested Long in the first half, crossed for Daniel Johnson but the Preston skipper's scuffed shot was easy work for the Lions goalkeeper.

The visitors called for a penalty on the hour mark after Parrott went down off the challenge of George Saville, but referee Tim Robinson was unmoved.

Hutchinson made a last ditch tackle to prevent Onomah a clear one on one with Long as the visitors' quest for an equaliser intensified.

However, in the 72nd minute against the run of play, Millwall doubled their advantage. Malone's free-kick was headed on by Jake Cooper into the path of Flemming who fired past Woodman, netting his 14th goal of the campaign.

Substitute Alvaro Fernandez set up Manchester City loanee Liam Delap in the 79th minute but he was denied by a wonderful goal-line clearance from Malone.

The managers

Millwall's Gary Rowett:

"The goals were important, as much as the win was important for us. After the last four games and not getting the result we deserved, it felt a little bit like a must-win, must-perform game. I also think that the fact that those two have been out of the goals for four or five games, it was really important that they get back on the scoresheet today. There were a lot of positives. A goal each, a clean sheet and some big performances. I think Sav (George Saville) stepped up once again and was excellent. Scotty Malone coming in for Muzza (Murray Wallace), he hasn't played for a long time but it was a seamless transition. He handled it really well.

"The likes of Billy (Mitchell) coming in. Coops (Jake Cooper) and Hutchy (Shaun Hutchinson), I don't really need to mention them because they keep doing it every week. I thought it was the edgiest we've looked on the ball. Maybe it was the magnitude of the game, I'm not sure. Maybe it was the fact that we haven't had the goals we deserved. Today, we looked edgy on the ball, gave it away too much and, up until the second goal, I felt we looked a bit nervy. I can understand that and I think that caused a lot of our problems. Preston are a good side, they're in good form, and I thought at one stage it looked like they felt the pressure just as much as us. It was an edgy game."

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"I'm disappointed in terms of the result. I thought the performance was good. I don't want to dwell on it too long because there is another game on Wednesday. I'm disappointed with the two goals. I felt we played some fantastic stuff, there were good moments in that game, if we get one, we probably get two. Take nothing away from Millwall. We knew what to expect, we knew what they were going to do, just disappointed with the two goals. We got undone by ourselves not dealing with two balls coming into the box and not being clinical enough in front of goal.

"It was that clinical edge in both boxes. At the top end, in the attacking end, we weren't clinical enough. It's disappointing because we've been solid and resolute ourselves in dealing with those balls because we've come against a bit of that, but Millwall have a bit more quality than the teams we've played of late. We knew that and we said that. They found two moments, and we didn't."