Millwall 1-1 Preston North End: Brad Potts equaliser sees Lilywhites take a point at The Den

Brad Potts rescued a point for Preston as they held on to draw 1-1 with Millwall at The Den.

Zian Flemming gave Millwall an early lead, but Potts got Preston back on level terms with 12 minutes remaining of the first half.

The hosts were in total control in the second half, limiting North End to scraps, but they remain without a win since New Year's Day after failing to convert several clear-cut opportunities on home soil.

The result leaves Preston in 12th in the Sky Bet Championship, while the Lions leapfrog Blackburn into 17th.

Despite being on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, Millwall looked lively and took the lead after just five minutes.

George Honeyman's superb delivery found Flemming unmarked inside the box, and the attacking midfielder made no mistake, producing a brilliant bullet header to score his fifth Championship goal of the season.

Jake Cooper could have doubled his side's lead when he was picked out from a corner three minutes later, but the defender's header sailed over the crossbar.

The visitors began to control possession, but the Lions looked lethal on the break, with Arsenal loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy causing chaos down the right.

Billy Mitchell received the ball in the centre of the box with 15 minutes remaining of the first half, but he fired his effort straight down the throat of Lilywhites keeper Freddie Woodman.

Potts made the hosts pay three minutes later, firing a right-footed shot into the top left corner of Matija Sarkic's goal after a brilliant through ball from Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

Joe Edwards' side began to panic as Preston pushed for a second, with Liam Millar forcing a solid stop from Sarkic following another sublime pass from Frokjaer-Jensen.

Millwall's boisterous supporters were appealing for a penalty at the start of the second half after Cooper went down inside the box, only for referee John Busby to wave play on.

Millwall continued to look dangerous down the right wing, winning three corners in five minutes.

The first was headed back across goal by Wes Harding before being cleared away, the second fell at the feet of Kevin Nisbet, whose right-footed effort from point-blank range was blocked, and the third saw Romain Esse force a good save from Sarkic.

The hosts then threatened again when George Saville found some space on the edge of the box, but his curling effort was straight at Woodman.

Then Norton-Cuffy burst into the box, cutting a dangerous ball back across goal before seeing it cleared away to safety.

Potts could have snatched all three points during stoppage time, but his strike was saved by Sarkic and both sides were forced to settle for a draw.

